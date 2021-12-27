Weather Service warns of iced-over roads due to afternoon freezing drizzle

Freezing drizzle this afternoon in parts of Western New York could make driving conditions hazardous for the drive home from work.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter weather advisory for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties, warning of slippery roads that could cause problems for the evening commute.
The urgent advisory was sent out shortly before 2 p.m. and will be in effect until 6 p.m.
The advisory urged drivers to be aware of freezing drizzle that will create a glaze of ice and cause slippery road conditions.
Jay Tokasz
Reporter
My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.
