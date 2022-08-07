 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather Service issues heat advisory for today in Western, Central New York

  • Updated
People try to stay cool at the Canalside (copy)

Blake Collis, 3, enjoys his ice cream Buffalo's Canalside on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Minh Connors / Buffalo News)

 Minh Connors / Buffalo News
The National Weather Service today issued a heat advisory for parts of Western and Central New York until 7 p.m., warning that the combination of high heat and humidity could result in serious illnesses.

The Weather Service office at Buffalo says precautions should be taken against heat indices of 95 to 100 degrees in Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Genesee, Livingston and Ontario counties.

Officials warn residents to take extra precautions, especially for those working outside.

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible," Weather Service officials cautioned. "To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location."

Officials also urge those in the affected area to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. They also warn that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

