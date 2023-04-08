Roughly 50 golfers strolled the Cazenovia Park Golf Course around noon Saturday, soaking in bright sunshine despite chilly temperatures in the final preseason tune-up before the course opens for the season April 15.

It is the first spring that Olmsted Parks has ever opened its courses for limited dates ahead of the season, said Ellie Bancroft of City Parks. Organizers were encouraged by the sunny skies after a thunderstorm wiped out plans to open the course Wednesday.

That is just the start of what looks to be a fabulous week ahead, after a record-setting five months of wetness in the Buffalo region.

The prospect of an extended period of sunny and dry weather that took hold during the holiday weekend was greeted with relief and optimism from event organizers, runners, parks administrators, a sports team and even local meteorologists.

Phillip Pandolfo, with the National Weather Service Buffalo, said Saturday there should be plenty of sun in the forecast over the next week, with no mention of precipitation in the service's seven-day forecast.

Citing the Climate Prediction Center's 14-day outlook, Pandolfo said below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures are expected, suggesting warm and mostly dry conditions ahead.

"It will feel like the quietest stretch in quite some time," Pandolfo said, after major November and December storms, several instances of high winds and two tornado risks in the past eight days.

The forecast for Monday – sunny with a high close to 60 degrees – bodes well for Dyngus Day Buffalo, the quirky annual Polish celebration featuring pussy willows, squirt guns, polka music and red-clad revelry. The festival will take place regardless of the weather, but its outdoor elements – such as its parade through Polonia and live music at Pussy Willow Park near the Central Terminal – thrive when the weather cooperates.

Last year's Dyngus Day featured a steady mix of rain and snow.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday and could exceed 70 on Friday, according to the weather service forecast.

The turn in weather lifted running groups such as Fleet Feet, which engages in social runs Wednesdays and Saturdays year-round. Cody Lambert, assistant manager at the Delaware Avenue store, said Saturday that he hopes the number of runners will grow from the handful of all-weather diehards to include 30 or more runners as conditions improve.

"As soon as the sun comes out and the temperature is above 35, into the 40s and 50s, you can see it on their faces. They're a little more motivated," Lambert said. A larger group of runners fosters a greater sense of community, whether it's meeting new running partners or a chance to discuss times, he said.

There is also relief ahead for the Buffalo Bisons, who saw three days' worth of Triple-A baseball games postponed the last week due to drenching rains and an unplayable surface. This Bisons were able to play their home opener Friday as part of a double-header, and the forecast for this weekend should allow Buffalo to make up at least one of the missed games in another home twin-bill Sunday against Worcester before the team hits the road.

Even Pandolfo, whose team at National Weather Service Buffalo has been relentlessly busy this year, welcomes the potential for a respite from severe weather.

"Speaking personally," he said, "I'm glad it's quieting down."