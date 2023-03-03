University at Buffalo health sciences programs Friday morning decided to cancel the free wellness fair and sports physicals event scheduled for Saturday at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center in South Buffalo.

Event organizers, which include the Lighthouse Free Medical Clinic at the University at Buffalo and the Seneca-Babcock Community Association, hope to reschedule the event for a future date.

Dental, medical, pharmacy and public health students and faculty were scheduled to provide health information and screenings for children and adults.

A winter storm is expected to sweep into the region Friday afternoon, hampering driving conditions and dumping up to several inches of snow into Saturday morning.