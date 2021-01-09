'We will absolutely make it feel like 70,000' – A home playoff game like no other

On their way into Buffalo Bills stadium Saturday for the team's first home playoff game in nearly a quarter of a century and for the first time since Covid-19 hit, Tim Wangler, his son, his nephew and a close family friend stopped by the brick laid in front of the stadium that honors his late father, Jim Wangler Sr.
He was a lifelong Bills fan who died months after the team’s final Super Bowl appearance. His son, Tyler Wangler, poured a little Labatt Blue Light on his grandfather’s brick, laid on the ground and gave it a kiss.
The limited attendance – less than a tenth of the normal crowd – wasn't going to make the game any less exciting to the Wanglers.
“As pumped as we are," Tim Wangler said of BillsMafia, "we will absolutely make it feel like 70,000.”
They were right.
While there were only 6,700 fans in attendance, they were spaced out in a way to make it feel and like a much bigger and much louder crowd.
“I still think it’s going to be energetic. We’ve been waiting all year,” said Patrick Fuller came out from the Watkins Glen area with his stepdad for the game. “It doesn’t end today.”
With bars and restaurants in Erie County still barred from serving customers indoors because of the state's Covid-19 restriction in orange zones, Chippewa Street took the Bills-watching party outside.
Chippewa was blocked off to traffic from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street and about 270 fans sat four to a table at 67 round tables spread out on the street.
Soho owner Jay Manno said the Bills watch party sold out within 12 hours.
“This is Bills fans celebrating a great Bills team,” Manno said.
Rec Room and SoHo were serving the food and drinks.
SoHo was doing pizza, mozzarella sticks, beef on weck and chicken wing sliders. There were two large screen TVs one at either end with speakers pumping out the game broadcast.
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun,” said Sarah Zulawski of South Buffalo, (second from left) also too young to remember a Bills playoff win. “I’m sure when we get the first touchdown it’s going to go crazy.”
Support Local Journalism
Zulawski was right. When Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox in the end zone, fans went nuts, jumped out of their seats and danced to the Shout song before an announcer said, “Ladies and gentlemen please be seated again now.”
I have a feeling 6,700 #Bills fans are gonna make lot of noise! #playoffs pic.twitter.com/s9xUiQx8RE— Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) January 9, 2021
In Orchard Park, it was a game day like no other.
Prohibition 2020 at Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard, which normally would have been packed, served pregame brunch to 20 socially distanced fans. The bar was slated to have the same number of patrons during the game, said owner Ben Bell.
“We sold out Monday,” Bell said. “We’re missing the tailgating. We’re missing the huge crowds.” But he added it’s nice to have a home playoff game after so many years.
Getting vehicles into the assigned parking lots at the stadium was going smoothly and there was no wait at all at 11:45 at Gate 5 for BillsMafia entering the stadium during their assigned window.
Sam Stipkovits of Lockport came to his first playoff game with his mother, Joni Armitage. Armitage said she is “100%” convinced the Bills will win. “Even though I love Frank Reich,” Joni said of the Colts head coach and ex-Bill. “He can wait,” Sam added.
With so many fans unable to attend in person, supermarkets were jammed with people holding game-watching parties at home.
There was a steady flow of customers at Tops Markets on McKinley Parkway doing last minute shopping.
Jeannine Allen was there with her brother Jason Garra to pick up Labatt Blue for her beer-battered onion rings and because “I forgot the ketchup for the sliders.”
Garra said: “This is the most pumped the city has been in 25 years.” Allen said this season was tough because for 15 years she worked inside the stadium handing out giveaways to fans as they entered then got a chance to watch the game for free. “Never missed a game,” she said.
Allen, no relation to the Bills QB of the same last name (“I wish!”) ,said her family knows how psyched she is for the team. “Everything was Bills for Christmas this year," she said.
I’m reporting from outside Bills Stadium as #BillsMafia starts trickling in for today’s game against the Colts. Ralph is ready for the first home playoff game in 24 years. pic.twitter.com/r5OmMv5AHn— Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) January 9, 2021
Maki Becker