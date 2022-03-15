'We want this to be another attraction': Greenway funding helps preserve historic Niagara Falls mansion

For nearly 150 years, a stately mansion near the bank of the Niagara River has been a focal point of social activity in Niagara Falls.

But its owners now have a new goal for the Peter A. Porter Mansion, which overlooks the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance to Niagara Falls State Park.

"We want this to be another attraction in Niagara Falls," said Lori Caso, president of the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation.

That's an outgrowth of the Tatler Club, named after a British magazine and founded in 1925 by a descendant of Peter Porter.

The club has owned the house since 1956 and still meets every two weeks in what was once the master bedroom.

"The site is widely toured by groups," Caso said. "The site can be utilized for occasions. People have had weddings there, showers there. We open it up for various events."

Mayor Robert M. Restaino said the mansion would be an excellent stop on a walking tour of the area near the falls.