'We want this to be another attraction': Greenway funding helps preserve historic Niagara Falls mansion

For nearly 150 years, a stately mansion near the bank of the Niagara River has been a focal point of social activity in Niagara Falls.
But its owners now have a new goal for the Peter A. Porter Mansion, which overlooks the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance to Niagara Falls State Park.
"We want this to be another attraction in Niagara Falls," said Lori Caso, president of the Tatler Historic Preservation Foundation.
That's an outgrowth of the Tatler Club, named after a British magazine and founded in 1925 by a descendant of Peter Porter.
The club has owned the house since 1956 and still meets every two weeks in what was once the master bedroom.
"The site is widely toured by groups," Caso said. "The site can be utilized for occasions. People have had weddings there, showers there. We open it up for various events."
Mayor Robert M. Restaino said the mansion would be an excellent stop on a walking tour of the area near the falls.
"This will allow guests, tourists – and locals really should take advantage of some of these things, too – to see the history of the city and to really get an appreciation for just how big of an impact the City of Niagara Falls had on Western New York."
"We are already on a tour route with other historical groups, including the Underground Railroad Museum. And you end where all the Porters ended, at Oakwood Cemetery," Caso said.
The Tatler Club has about 50 members. "We are a club of women interested in history who keep the lights on in this house," Caso said.
Tuesday, the committee that controls Greenway funding in Niagara County approved the foundation's $235,000 request to pay most of the tab for a planned two-year repair project.
Caso submitted a $339,000 budget that included a wide range of repairs – and the removal of the aluminum siding that was installed on the house in 1964.
If the siding goes, the house, already listed as a local landmark, could be a strong candidate for placement on the National Register of Historic Places, Caso said.
Besides admitting tourists on a regular basis, the foundation's plans include building a walking path to the river, outreach to schools, creation of a speakers' series, and promoting the Porters' connection to the Underground Railroad.
"We're trying to educate people on the historic nature of the house and the Porter family," Caso said.
"It would be a sad thing not to keep it going," said Lee Mathews, the club housekeeper for 26 years.
The Porter mansion is one of several historic homes along the upper Niagara River rapids, but the home of Augustus Porter, the Porter family's patriarch, is long gone.
"The original house of Augustus Porter was where the parking lot of the Parkway Condominiums is, and we don't want that to happen again," Caso said.
Peter A. Porter, the grandson of Augustus Porter's brother, moved into his new home at 6 Fourth St. in 1876, after two years of construction.
At various times, Peter Porter was a member of Congress, publisher of the newspaper that is now the Niagara Gazette, and a businessman.
He was president of the Niagara Power Co., which pushed for the harnessing of the falls for hydroelectric production in the late 19th century. The Porter family once owned the actual cataracts until New York State bought Goat Island and property on the mainland to create Niagara Reservation State Park in 1885.
In 1900, the house was sold to the Natural Food Co., of which Porter was a board member. Later the company changed its name to the Shredded Wheat Co.
Restaino said that before the Doubletree Hotel was built at Buffalo Avenue and Fourth Street, the Shredded Wheat plant was visible from the mansion's riverfront deck.
The most expensive piece of the restoration plan is the siding job, budgeted at $194,000.
The budget also includes $55,000 to renovate access from the garage to the house; $49,000 for a lift to promote accessibility; and $41,000 to repair crumbling dormer windows and six chimneys.
Although most of the furniture is not original, the wooden floors date from 1876, along with some other furnishings, such as sinks and a leaded-glass window over the front door.
Last month, the Denn family of Lewiston loaned the house President Grover Cleveland's card table, used at a club in Buffalo before Cleveland was elected president. Steve Denn, a Tatler Foundation member, has worked as a volunteer on renovations of the mansion's third floor, Caso said.
"We have a campaign that's ongoing called Partners in Preservation, where we have local businesses and individuals giving us money to help with this. We're looking into other grant opportunities," Caso said.