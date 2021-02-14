We thought we did everything right. My 15-year-old still got Covid

We booked a slot at a rapid-testing drive-thru unit near our house. I drove her there, each of us wearing a mask, but neither of us actually expecting she was infected. She had been tested multiple times for school, and after a while, you get accustomed to a “negative” result, which is what you want. You’re negative for Covid-19. You’re all clear.

We were back home when my phone buzzed with a text message: “Your rapid antigen test results are now available.” I clicked the link, entered her birthday, and the verdict appeared on my screen:

POSITIVE.

The word was enclosed in a red box, an unsubtle reminder that your life, as you experience it, is about to stop for a while. I told my wife. I told my wife and she looked at me, her face caught between surprise and heartbreak, and said, “You’re kidding.”

I shook my head. “I’m not.”

* * *

Our daughter’s infection surprised us, but it probably shouldn’t have. We had gotten too comfortable. Not too comfortable with our precautions – we had been as careful as ever, maybe even more so, with the likelihood that some of those easier-to-catch variants would eventually be present.