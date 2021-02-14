We thought we did everything right. My 15-year-old still got Covid

For most of the last year, I’ve had an N95 mask sitting in a bag that’s tucked into a corner of my home office. I bring it out for one thing: when a story takes me inside Covid-19 hospitals.
Earlier this month, I started wearing it at home. My 15-year-old daughter got Covid-19.
For most of the last year, I’ve been reporting from inside the pandemic: In mid-March, I lined up with shoppers outside Wegmans at 5 a.m. to observe the rush on toilet paper. In April, with photographer Sharon Cantillon, I visited Covid units at three hospitals, where we saw the virus at its worst, and health care workers at their best – and most tested. In late spring, when Ohio was reopening while most of New York was still shut down, I went to Cleveland to report on how safe it feels to shop, dine and get a haircut.
I’ve been reporting from the ground but – haircut aside – always telling someone else’s story. When my daughter caught the coronavirus, the story became our own.
You would think I would be ready.
My pandemic coverage has put me in touch on a near-weekly basis with epidemiologists, virologists, pulmonologists, psychiatrists, air-quality experts and other scientists and medical professionals from around the country. That access, combined with all my on-the-ground reporting, has given me a clear sense of how to use science and logic to navigate the pandemic with my family.
We’re not perfect, but when we do slip, my wife and I tend to recognize it quickly and readjust. We thought we were doing most things right.
But 10-plus months into the pandemic, our daughter still got Covid.
I wasn’t ready.
* * *
On a Monday morning, I knocked on her door. It was 6:30 a.m. “We have to leave for school soon,” I said.
She seemed unusually tired. She’s not a morning person, and in any other year I would have gently ordered her out of bed with a 10-minute warning that the car would be pulling out of the driveway.
This year is different. This year you’re supposed to stay home if you don’t feel sharp. So I told her to stay in bed and rest.
By evening, her fatigue hadn’t waned, and she had a touch of a sore throat and congestion. Had this been a year ago, my wife and I would have written it off as an oncoming cold, maybe served up some soup and orange juice and insisted on an early bedtime.
But that’s no longer the right thing to do.
We opted for the Covid-19 test right away. Our daughter attends school with 250 other teenagers and dances four nights a week. One day before her symptoms kicked in, she had been sledding with two of her friends. If she had Covid-19, finding that out quickly seemed like the responsible thing to do.
We booked a slot at a rapid-testing drive-thru unit near our house. I drove her there, each of us wearing a mask, but neither of us actually expecting she was infected. She had been tested multiple times for school, and after a while, you get accustomed to a “negative” result, which is what you want. You’re negative for Covid-19. You’re all clear.
We were back home when my phone buzzed with a text message: “Your rapid antigen test results are now available.” I clicked the link, entered her birthday, and the verdict appeared on my screen:
POSITIVE.
The word was enclosed in a red box, an unsubtle reminder that your life, as you experience it, is about to stop for a while. I told my wife. I told my wife and she looked at me, her face caught between surprise and heartbreak, and said, “You’re kidding.”
I shook my head. “I’m not.”
* * *
Our daughter’s infection surprised us, but it probably shouldn’t have. We had gotten too comfortable. Not too comfortable with our precautions – we had been as careful as ever, maybe even more so, with the likelihood that some of those easier-to-catch variants would eventually be present.
We had grown too comfortable with the idea that being cautious means you probably won’t get infected. That’s not true; it just cuts your odds. This was a reminder that mask-wearing and other protocols are as much for others, and maybe more, as they are for yourself. I was struck by a video posted by Michael Strahan, the Hall of Fame football player and “Good Morning America” host, who was fighting Covid-19 earlier this month. “Make sure you take care of yourself,” Strahan said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. I did all those things, but it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual. Everybody has to do it, so that we help out each other, because it’s about more than just you.”
To my daughter’s credit, that kind of come-together thinking was imbued in her and her social circle. A couple of her close friends – both of whom she hasn’t seen in several weeks – recently had Covid-19, and she spent a lot of time with them through her phone, talking and laughing and boosting spirits. Now, when we called her downstairs to say, “Your test is positive,” her first reaction was to laugh, as if to say, “You’re kidding. Now it’s me?”
That first night, we were all unnerved. Our daughter’s initial smile quickly turned dour. She was fatigued. Her senses of taste and smell were fading. I don’t think she was worried about dying from Covid-19. She knows people who have, but they were older, and she realizes that teens generally push through OK. But I didn’t ask her that, either.
Fortunately, our daughter hadn’t been in school for several days before her symptoms showed. Learning had been switched to remote late in the previous week because of “cold days.” (These are the pandemic version of snow days: To keep most school buildings safely ventilated, you need to open windows. When temperatures and wind make that impossible, learning switches to home.)
That limited our personal contact tracing to three families of friends she had seen over the weekend. They were all masked, but even masking is imperfect, so we figured those families would want their kids to quarantine and test.
In our home, we made the decision to do a true quarantine: Each of us in separate rooms, using separate facilities, with our daughter’s meals brought to her door on a tray. If we had to open the door to check on her, we did it separately, and wore an N95 (me) or KN95 (my wife) covered by a surgical mask. And even then, we kept our distance.
Lying on my office couch that first night, I started scribbling thoughts in a notebook that I’ve used to collect information on the pandemic. Before that day, everything in the notebook was about the pandemic happening to other people. But tonight, it was about us. The virus was in our home.
“My daughter got Covid, and I am crying in my N95,” I wrote. “My strength isn’t gone, but it is sapped. My ‘team’ is here at home, but we are separate, alone. It’s painful to console your daughter through a mask, from a distance. She seems scared. I am scared. We are scared …
“But we can grasp information and use it. We’ll be strong. We’ll be unbroken.”
* * *
I mentally acknowledged something that doctors have told me often: We don’t yet know the long-term effects of Covid-19, and we won’t for years. It also occurred to me that she could have infected one of her friends, even despite the masks and other precautions. And there was us: My wife and I are in our 40s – not nearly in the most susceptible age range, but squarely outside of the often-safe 20s and early 30s. I had a first shot of vaccine in me already, so I may have had some protection at home in the days before that positive test. But my wife had none.
What could we do from there? Simply push through. Our daily routine for the next week-plus looked like this: Our daughter stayed in her room. My wife stayed in our room and I lived in my office, and whenever we emerged, we wore medical-grade masks and coordinated so that we kept our distance. It’s a surreal way to live, but in a vital way, it worked: Neither of us got infected.
Meanwhile, our daughter’s symptoms, as we hoped they would, subsided over the next several days. (Her taste and smell remain dull; everything else seems in good order.) We spent little time trying to figure out how she was infected, because there had been no obvious scenario that caused it. But we had a keen interest in knowing how her three friends, each of whom were also quarantined, were faring. One by one, their test results came in:
Negative.
Negative.
… And then a positive.
Like our daughter, that friend’s symptoms were mild, and she was living safely and comfortably in full quarantine. Right about the time our daughter’s case had cleared, her friend’s family received test results for the rest of the house. They had all evaded the virus, too.
We hope that contained the spread, and we hope this is the end. We’re optimistic that it is. But this is a new virus, and if we’re being realistic about the facts, we have to say this: We don’t know.