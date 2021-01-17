'We should be fighting for them': What VA is doing to get veterans a Covid-19 vaccination

Veteran advocates believe those who have served in the military are being treated fairly when it comes to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination, though some say more could be done to accommodate them because they defended the nation.
The Veterans Affairs Western New York Healthcare System has started contacting veterans 75 and older in the community, if they are enrolled in the VA system, to arrange vaccinations for them. This broader outreach follows the initial VA rollout to its long-term care residents in Batavia and those considered at high risk because of severe medical conditions.
On Thursday, 98-year-old decorated World War II combat veteran James R. Benzinger of Orchard Park received his vaccine at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, according to his daughter.
But as one of her father’s caretakers and aware of the challenges faced by veterans, Suzy Benzinger said she is concerned that other elderly veterans who live alone and have limited contact with the outside world might end up missing the opportunity for the vaccine.
“How do we get veterans in there to be vaccinated? I worry about a veteran down the street who is one month younger than my father and all the guys who don’t have computers, those who are isolated or like my father, deaf,” the daughter said.
Her father qualified for the VA vaccination because he is registered in VA Healthcare System.
Yet Suzy Benzinger and others think all veterans, whether they are registered or not, should qualify for immediate vaccinations from whatever venue is available.
“Why did the CDC not include all veterans in the first tier of vaccinations,” she said. “In my father’s case, he’s part of 'the greatest generation' and they don’t ask for help. But as a society it is our responsibility. Here’s the thing: They already fought for us and we should be fighting for them.”
Under the U.S. Center for Disease Control guidelines that have been adopted by New York State, anyone 65 or older became eligible to be vaccinated beginning Jan. 12, along with police, firefighters, teachers, public transit workers and others.
Evangeline Conley, public affairs officer for the local VA Healthcare System, said veterans who are not enrolled in the VA Healthcare System can become part of the system by registering.
“If they are in the approved group of 75 or older, they would qualify for the vaccine,” Conley said, adding, “We’re moving forward to vaccinate as many people who are eligible and are interested.”
Though the CDC expanded the eligibility to 65 and older, Conley said the VA is working through its own protocol.
“We are expanding the vaccine to other veterans’ groups as authorized by the VA or when we exhaust the list of interested veterans in a specific category,” she said. “The VA is closely mirroring CDC guidelines.”
Conley said she did not know how many Western New York veterans in the VA Healthcare System have received the vaccine. Nationally, as of Thursday, the VA had administered at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to 129,322 veterans and 203,459 VA health care employees, Conley said.
Conley said the VA hospital in Buffalo has an "adequate supply" of doses of the vaccination.
Among advocates of veterans there are differing opinions as to the overall policy in vaccinating veterans.
Patrick W. Welch, a disabled Vietnam War veteran and prominent veterans’ advocate, said he believes the VA policy provides a realistic approach that does not overwhelm the system.
“There are roughly 18.2 million veterans in the country right now and only about 40% are registered with the VA,” Welch said. “The problem with saying all veterans (should be given the vaccine) is that it would swamp the VA system in administrative paperwork. Every single one of them has to be run through the Department of Defense and VA systems to verify eligibility.”
Allowing veterans to be in the top tier and receive the vaccine through other entities, such as county health departments, he said, would also create problems.
“That’s because there are so many fraudulent veterans out there and it would be impossible for a county health department to verify a veteran’s credentials,” Welch said.
Tom Thompson, president of Chapter 77, Vietnam Veterans of America, in the City of Tonawanda, also found merit in the current system used by the VA.
“They started with those who are more susceptible,” said Thompson, 74, who was diagnosed in late November with Covid-19 and continues to recover from pneumonia.
He said he believes the overall priority list established by the government for when Americans can receive the vaccine makes sense.
“Should veterans get ahead of anyone else? It would be nice, but if someone has underlying factors, they should get it,” Thompson said, adding that he has not received the vaccine because he has been told his body already has generated antibodies against the virus.
World War II veteran John B. Long, who often speaks out on behalf of veterans, said those who have served in the military belong at the top of the Covid-19 vaccination distribution list in recognition of their patriotism.
“I just don’t understand the reasoning behind the VA’s decision that veterans need to be in the VA system to get the vaccine,” Long said. “Anything we can do for any veteran is absolutely necessary. It would seem to me any vet should be able to get the vaccine whether they are enrolled or not.”
His reasoning, Long said, is that there are many veterans who have private health insurance and have chosen not to participate in the VA Healthcare System. Long, who turns 94 on Monday, said he is on a waiting list for the vaccine at a local pharmacy.