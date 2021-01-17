'We should be fighting for them': What VA is doing to get veterans a Covid-19 vaccination

Though the CDC expanded the eligibility to 65 and older, Conley said the VA is working through its own protocol.

“We are expanding the vaccine to other veterans’ groups as authorized by the VA or when we exhaust the list of interested veterans in a specific category,” she said. “The VA is closely mirroring CDC guidelines.”

Conley said she did not know how many Western New York veterans in the VA Healthcare System have received the vaccine. Nationally, as of Thursday, the VA had administered at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to 129,322 veterans and 203,459 VA health care employees, Conley said.

Conley said the VA hospital in Buffalo has an "adequate supply" of doses of the vaccination.

Among advocates of veterans there are differing opinions as to the overall policy in vaccinating veterans.

Patrick W. Welch, a disabled Vietnam War veteran and prominent veterans’ advocate, said he believes the VA policy provides a realistic approach that does not overwhelm the system.