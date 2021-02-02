'We’re hurting for our patients': Nurses trying to stay focused as Covid-19 challenges persist

Amanda Martin was speaking for herself when she was asked about her job as a nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center during the pandemic.
"We all have our moments when we’re about to crack," she said.
Then again, she could have been speaking for nurses everywhere.
As the Covid-19 pandemic grinds through its 11th month, its effects on American life can be seen everywhere. But nowhere does the personal toll seem greater than in the lives and in the words of nurses.
The already difficult job of patient care is being made worse by factors that are largely out of anyone's control: proximity to patients increasing exposure and likelihood of infection; greater demand for care as the pandemic has worsened; and an inability to retain new nurses because they are overwhelmed by what the job entails during the Covid-19 crisis.
Memorial, which serves patients in and around Niagara County's largest community, shares the same issues as every other health care center. Five of the people who go to work there agreed to share with The Buffalo News their stories of what life has been like for them as the virus has spread and hospitalizations and deaths have increased.
“We’re hurting for our patients," said Pat Palacios, a 39-year nurse. "Meds are getting delivered late and not in a timely fashion. (Patients) are getting incontinent because we can’t get there fast enough. And this bothers every single nurse and aide in that building."
Memorial's situation is not unusual. During one of his briefings on the pandemic in January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called "staff shortage" the primary problem in hospital capacity. Robyn Begley, CEO of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership, said the problem has become so widespread that hospitals no longer are able to borrow staff from others states as they did in the pandemic's early days.
"There are too many hospitalized patients and not enough nurses, in part because the nurses themselves are getting sick or needing to quarantine due to exposure," said Begley, who is also chief nursing officer and senior vice president of workforce for the American Hospital Association.
Union organizer Michele Jerge, said as many as 10 nurses were off work with Covid-19 at various times in December, but hospital spokesman Patrick J. Bradley said at the time there was only one nurse suspected to have Covid, and test results were pending.
Jerge said Covid-related staff losses are "crippling when you are so short-staffed."
Hospital executives said Memorial has been hiring since the unionized nurses picketed the building Sept. 30 to protest understaffing. Bradley said Memorial has hired 66 nurses since then.
But some frazzled front-line workers say they haven't seen much of those newcomers.
"We have not had one new nurse on my shift since 2019, October," 21-year veteran nurse Shari Hanson said recently.
JoAnn Pellegrino, vice president of the local and chief nursing officer at Memorial, said a national nursing shortage is contributing to the problem. But she said the hospital always has "nurses in the pipeline who want to work here, experienced as well. Very proud of that fact, that they hear good things about the organization, and we do very much care about how they feel at work, too."
But the American Hospital Association said in a statement that hospitals are having trouble hiring because nursing school graduates are having a hard time booking enough clinical hours to graduate or qualify to take the national licensing examination. Others are opting out of bedside work because of the fear of catching Covid-19, instead choosing safer jobs in telemedicine or care coordination.
Partly as a result, nurses often are called on to work 12-hour shifts. And especially during the pandemic, it seems like a nurse's work is never done.
"I just got done doing four (days) in a row. We had no aide for 3-to-11, which is really our prime time of getting patients settled for the evening," Martin said. "Not having an aide, every time you go into the Covid rooms, you don’t just go in and come right out. Each room, you’re in there for about an hour, getting settled, passing meds, checking oxygen, repositioning, pulling patients."
Every time a nurse enters a virus patient's room, she must put on full personal protective equipment, and when she leaves, she must take the PPE off. That's a slow process that takes away from time for bedside care. Martin said the situation is "affecting patient care, because we’re not capable of doing what we’re supposed to be doing for these patients."
Another contributing factor is that patient care assistants, or PCAs, are in short supply, the nurses said.
“If you had a PCA for every nurse, that might lessen the load, but that’s not happening," Palacios said.
The emotional toll on nurses is more difficult to quantify, but no less present. When Covid patients don't respond to care on a regular floor, they are typically sent to the intensive care unit. That's where they are intubated – which means a ventilator tube is placed down their throat to help them breathe.
All too often for a Covid-19 patient, a ride to the ICU is a one-way trip.
“We had two of them that kept, we call it circling the drain, where I was going from room to room, just trying to maintain an oxygen level that didn’t require intubation," Martin recalled after a recent shift, when she was assigned five virus sufferers.
"The other three, you just pray that they were doing OK and had a somewhat average oxygen level and didn’t need all the attention I was trying to give the other two to keep them from going on a vent," Martin said.
"For me being in charge and having to call families in the middle of the night and tell them about their loved ones needing to go to the ICU, needing to be on a vent and they’re begging for their loved one’s life, these aren’t situations that bring us joy," Hanson said.
And there is often not any time to recover from moments like that. Break time is supposed to be built into a nursing shift. But often, these nurses said, taking a break is unrealistic.
“Typically, no, we don’t get a break, simply because there’s no time for it," Polley said. "I mean, after we had our picket back in September, they told us, ‘You have to take a break. It’s New York State law. You have to take a break.’ Well, if I take a break, I’m going to hand over my eight patients to somebody else and it’s not doable. Eight patients isn’t doable. Certainly handing them your eight patients so you can go eat or whatever, it’s not feasible."
The veterans worry that new nurses will be inadequately trained because, they say, there isn't time to do that well.
“There’s no way they will get a proper training, being brought into this situation. They will run, they will cry," Martin said. "If you see them crying, you know they’re not going to stay, and there goes more nurses. And it’s sad, your heart breaks for them, but in reality, that’s what really happens."
“We’re very careful, even though we’re bringing nurses on as quickly as we can, not to take any shortcuts in the training process, particularly in the clinical aspect of the training process for our new nurses," Bradley said.
Pellegrino said nurses are understandably getting frustrated.
"This has been going on for eight months and there’s not really light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "I think there’s a lot of emotional care that we need to look to, to better care for our nurses that are serving so diligently at bedside.”
"This is a real mental anguish and struggle for people that constantly are trying to do the best they can with not enough help," Hanson said.
Martin said the pain for her never ends.
"When I go home, I still think about the patients and I wonder, are they OK? Did they have to go and get tubed today?” she said.
"It’s taking a toll," Palacios agreed. "I just did 48 hours in three days and I’m tired.”