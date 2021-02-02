'We’re hurting for our patients': Nurses trying to stay focused as Covid-19 challenges persist

"For me being in charge and having to call families in the middle of the night and tell them about their loved ones needing to go to the ICU, needing to be on a vent and they’re begging for their loved one’s life, these aren’t situations that bring us joy," Hanson said.

And there is often not any time to recover from moments like that. Break time is supposed to be built into a nursing shift. But often, these nurses said, taking a break is unrealistic.

“Typically, no, we don’t get a break, simply because there’s no time for it," Polley said. "I mean, after we had our picket back in September, they told us, ‘You have to take a break. It’s New York State law. You have to take a break.’ Well, if I take a break, I’m going to hand over my eight patients to somebody else and it’s not doable. Eight patients isn’t doable. Certainly handing them your eight patients so you can go eat or whatever, it’s not feasible."

The veterans worry that new nurses will be inadequately trained because, they say, there isn't time to do that well.