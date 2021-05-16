The Rev. Al Wilson buried a mother and son two weeks ago. They died two days apart. The son was only 31.

He was preparing to bury another mother and son this weekend, all casualties of Covid-19.

Like the majority people living around the Martha P. Mitchell Community Center, they hadn't been vaccinated.

"People are scared," he said.

Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.

The overall pattern is clear. The poorest and most rural communities in Erie and Niagara counties have the lowest vaccination levels.

For Erie County, that includes much of the East Side of Buffalo, as well as the Black Rock and Riverside neighborhoods on the northwest corner of the city.

It also includes the City of Lackawanna and rural towns near the southern and eastern county border. In these communities, more than half of eligible residents have received no vaccine at all.

In Niagara County, the lowest vaccinate rates exist in the City of Niagara Falls, as well as all the rural towns on the northeastern end of the county. Unlike Erie County, there is no ZIP code in Niagara County that has yet reached the herd immunity threshold of 70%, but more eligible county residents there have been vaccinated overall.

"It’s not necessarily a geographic issue as much as it is the areas that are typically underserved, which tends to be poorer areas and more rural areas," said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.

The vaccination rates for both Erie and Niagara counties are below the state's average, when looking at data of individuals who have received at least a single vaccine dose. But the vaccination levels within Erie County are more wide-ranging.

Even within the same city or bordering towns, the disparity can be stark, based on state data provided to counties of first dose vaccine recipients.

While 84% of eligible Colden area residents in the 14033 ZIP code have received at least one dose of the vaccine, less than half of residents in the neighboring West Falls ZIP code of 14170 have gotten a single shot.

Within the city of Buffalo, the disparity is even greater.

Only a third of city residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the impoverished 14211 ZIP code, which covers a sweeping chunk of the East Side from the eastern Fruit Belt border to Cheektowaga.

Comparatively, only a few miles away, 80% of eligible residents living in the city's central business district have received at least one vaccine dose.

That's why counties are now moving away from low-demand mass vaccination clinics to smaller school, church and community center pop-up clinic sites.

"We need to go where we need to go, and the public is telling us, 'We need you to come to us,' so we’re doing that as often as we can," Stapleton said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Wilson, who serves as pastor of Greater Royal Worship Center on Clinton Street in Buffalo, as well as director of the Martha Mitchell Community Center, has spoken to community center regulars, urging them to sign up for their two-dose vaccinations or face the risk of getting added to his funeral list.

"I need them to get the message," Wilson said. "And my message to them is, 'Take two or get carried by six.' "

Getting clear and trustworthy information out to people in underserved communities is challenging. They are less likely to come across accurate and reliable information about the vaccine's safety and effectiveness, and more likely to take the word of someone they know and respect, Wilson said.

Ebony White, community outreach coordinator for the African-American Health Equity Task Force, said when people don't know what information they can trust, they don't engage.

"You just kind of walk away," she said.

While half of all Erie County residents and 61% of all vaccine-eligible residents had been vaccinated as of last week, that average obscures the wide gaps in vaccination rates across Buffalo Niagara neighborhoods, where one might have 75% of residents vaccinated and another only 35%.

"If you recall, when the county executive showed the areas where we can still see high numbers of Covid-19, these are the same areas that are seeing low vaccination rates," said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, "so we're really going to try hard to reach people in these communities, make it easy for them to make a smart choice and get vaccinated."

Counties have set up pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the region, and Erie County has drawn attention for offering to inoculate people at local breweries, providing free beer tickets and pint glasses to those who say yes to a shot. Last week, County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced last week that the county would even offer vaccination house calls.

At the Martha Mitchell Community Center, Wilson and others talked up the free vaccine clinic the center would be hosting on Tuesday. They spoke with people at their food pantry and walked out to the nearby Langfield housing project to distribute flyers door-to-door. The nearby Langfield and Kenfield housing projects are home to thousands of residents. Some said they were eager to get the vaccine, while many expressed reservations.

When one woman said she was afraid, Wilson said he would be there for her and offered to hold her hand. He also shared his own experience being infected with Covid-19, describing the experience as being repeatedly run over by a truck.

Wilson and other staffers also made it a point to say that anyone who shows up for the Tuesday clinic would receive a free Tops grocery gift card.

The residents he speaks with may not trust the vaccine, he said, but they trust him.

"They're willing to go on my word alone," he said.

Tara A. Craig, the community center's administrative assistant, said she hopes that 75 community members will show up at the Tuesday clinic. About two dozen have already committed.

But not everyone is buying the message, especially if it comes from someone without the same standing as Wilson.

"Our outreach team has had doors slammed in our faces," White said.

But by hosting listening sessions with young people in their teens and 20s, working with other partners to get accurate information out on social media, at food pantries and churches, progress is happening, she said. The fact that more primary care physicians have direct access to the vaccine is also turning the tide.

Signs of progress exist. ZIP codes that had vaccination percentages in the 20s and 30s, are moving into the 40s and 50s. In both Erie and Niagara counties, the vaccination rates have finally crossed the halfway mark, with roughly 51% of all Erie County residents vaccinated and 55% of all Niagara County residents vaccinated.

"I think it’s important that we’re moving in the right direction," White said.

News staff reporter Thomas J. Prohaska contributed to this report.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.