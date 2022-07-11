'We must continue to fight': Whitfield, Biden mark passage of gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON – Fifty-eight days after his mother was gunned down while grocery shopping in Buffalo, Garnell Whitfield Jr. stood on a podium on the White House South Lawn on Monday to introduce President Biden and mark the passage of the first bipartisan gun safety legislation in decades.

But Whitfield's words, as well as the president's, were also calls for further action.

"This new law will undoubtedly help and in some cases prevent future tragedies," Whitfield, a former Buffalo fire commissioner, said. "But there's much more to do."

Whitfield said that in the wake of the Buffalo massacre – which claimed 10 lives, including his mother, Ruth Whitfield, on May 14 – the nation now must confront white supremacism and domestic terrorism.

"They are the leading threat to our homeland and our way of life, so we must continue to fight," Whitfield said.

Whitfield, who also read the names of the 10 victims of the Buffalo shooting, introduced Biden with words of praise.

"We are led by a president who understands and has characterized this fight as one for the soul of our nation, a president who, through his own trauma and vast set of experiences, understands and empathizes with all of us," Whitfield said.

Biden then took to the podium at the sun-drenched ceremony before a crowd of hundreds, including Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and leaders from other communities who have experienced recent mass shootings.

"Garnell, it's good to see you again," said Biden, who traveled to Buffalo to meet with families of the shooting victims three days after the massacre. "I know how tough it is."

Biden went on to do just what Whitfield did: praising the recently passed gun legislation while calling for more, albeit in much greater detail.

”If this law had been in place years ago, even this last year, lives would have been saved," Biden said. "But it's not enough and we all know that.”

The law Biden referenced was the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress passed last month and which Biden signed shortly thereafter.

The measure expands the definition of federally licensed firearms dealers, requires more detailed background checks for gun purchasers under age 21 and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" that allowed men who abuse their partners to buy guns.

The law also encourages states to enact "red flag" laws that would remove guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves and others, and expands funding for mental health and school initiatives.

But Congress needs to do much more, Biden said.

"Assault weapons need to be banned," he said.

In addition, Biden called for safe storage laws that would force gun owners to keep their weapons locked up, as well as a requirement that gun owners be trained in gun usage and safety.

Stark facts point to the need for greater gun control, Biden said.

"Over the last two decades, more high school children have died from gunshots than on-duty police officers and active-duty military combined," he said. "Think of that. Now we can't just stand by. We can't let it happen."

Biden acknowledged that the Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to own weapons, but he added: "With rights come responsibilities. Yes, there's a right to bear arms. We also have a right to live freely without fear for our lives."