featured top story topical

'We must continue to fight': Garnell Whitfield joins Biden to mark passage of gun safety legislation

  Updated
Biden

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris listen as Garnell Whitfield Jr., who lost his mother Ruth Whitfield in the Tops market mass shooting in Buffalo, speaks during an event to celebrate the passage of the "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act," on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Washington.

 Associated Press
WASHINGTON – White House ceremonies marking the passage of new laws usually rank as celebrations, but not on Monday, not just weeks after Garnell Whitfield Jr.'s mother and nine others were gunned down for racist reasons in Buffalo, not after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were slaughtered for no reason in Uvalde, Texas, not after a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., ended not with fireworks but with gunshots that claimed seven lives.

Instead, Monday's South Lawn ceremony marking the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act came shrouded with the realization that the law, which President Biden signed June 25, will do only so much to keep America's communities safer.

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.

The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave. 

Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.

The accused gunman, Payton S. Gendron, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.

A mother and daughter were working in Tops when the shooting started. This is their story
Local News
topical

A mother and daughter were working in Tops when the shooting started. This is their story

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Fragrance Harris Stanfield is telling their story to stand up for the survivors and to make sure people remember that the attack wasn't random.

Anti-violence support flows to those most directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting
Local News

Anti-violence support flows to those most directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting

  • Scott Scanlon
  • Updated
  • 0

SNUG and other nonprofit groups will spend money on a variety of needs that are part of a larger effort to address gun violence in Buffalo.

Relatives of victims pack courtroom as accused Tops killer appears in federal court
Crime News
topical

Relatives of victims pack courtroom as accused Tops killer appears in federal court

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

A federal grand jury now has 30 days to return an indictment against Payton Gendron of Conklin.

AG Merrick Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but that decision will come later
Crime News
topical

AG Merrick Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but that decision will come later

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, already indicted by an Erie County court, is now facing 26 federal charges, including 10 counts hate crime resulting in death for each of the 10 people killed – a crime that could be eligible for the death penalty. 

One month after the Tops massacre: 'We need time. We need love'
Local News
topical

One month after the Tops massacre: 'We need time. We need love'

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

One month after the Tops shooting, a memorial ceremony was held Tuesday at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street. The event was marked with 13 seconds of silence for the dead and wounded.

Photos: East Side community gathers for remembrance of victims of Tops mass shooting
Multimedia
topical

Photos: East Side community gathers for remembrance of victims of Tops mass shooting

  • Minh Connors
  • Updated
  • 0

East Side residents gathered Tuesday near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the site of a deadly mass shooting May 14, to honor the victim…

'Not just business as usual': After hate crime, promises revived to create market, invest in neighborhoods
Local News
topical

'Not just business as usual': After hate crime, promises revived to create market, invest in neighborhoods

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

A hate crime put a spotlight on Buffalo's economically distressed neighborhoods and one of the city's more persistent problems: too few grocery options in some of its poorest areas. But in its wake, it also is leading to renewed momentum for an initiative that seeks do something about both.

'It could have been me': A month after Buffalo shootings, dealing with what ifs
Local News
topical

'It could have been me': A month after Buffalo shootings, dealing with what ifs

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Leslie Thomas says she will never forget where her mother, Mary Adams, was at 2:30 p.m. May 14. More importantly, she will never forget where her mother was not one month ago today: She was not at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Fund for Tops shooting victims plans to begin distributing money in late October
Business Local
topical

Fund for Tops shooting victims plans to begin distributing money in late October

  • Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

A fund for victims of the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket plans to close to donations on Sept. 20 and start distributing the money in late October, under a proposal released by its organizers.

Local News

Optimism rises in Buffalo as Senate nears gun safety compromise

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

The Senate appears to be moving toward a gun safety compromise that would bolster background checks and funding for mental health programs as well as school security, and both Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart said Monday that they are pretty happy about that.

Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue
Local News
topical

Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue

  • Maki Becker Deidre Williams
  • Updated
  • 0

For the people who live near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and relied on it, life is far from back to normal. As  the spotlight fades in the wake of the May 14 massacre, they hope the resolve for change does not.

Local News

Critics say new law doesn't ban sale of body armor like accused Buffalo gunman used

  • Haajrah Gilani
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul will work with the State Legislature to amend a law she just signed that restricts the purchase of soft body armor by citizens to make sure it prevents them from buying the type of hard body armor plates that a gunman wore while killing 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket, her staff said Sunday.

How will we memorialize the Buffalo 10?
Local News
topical

How will we memorialize the Buffalo 10?

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Mayor Byron Brown said in the next few days, he and Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce plans for a large memorial that would pay tribute to the Buffalo 10 – Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine "Kat" Massey, Margus Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

Garland's doubts about capital punishment will figure into decision on Buffalo mass shooting case
Crime News
topical

Garland's doubts about capital punishment will figure into decision on Buffalo mass shooting case

  • Matthew Spina
  • Updated
  • 0

A decision to seek the death penalty would need consent from a cadre of top Justice Department officials and a U.S. attorney general cool to capital punishment in general.

'We should be angry every day': Buffalo's March for Our Lives echoes calls for change across US
Local News
topical

'We should be angry every day': Buffalo's March for Our Lives echoes calls for change across US

  • Ben Tsujimoto Angelea Preston
  • Updated
  • 0

"I'm so angry," WNY Peace Center Executive Director Deidra EmEl said, speaking through tears. "We should be angry every day, angry every day that our children and our brothers are dying in the street. Because it's happening – we just don't see it."

Photos: March for Our Lives in Buffalo
Multimedia
topical

Photos: March for Our Lives in Buffalo

  • Derek Gee
  • Updated
  • 0

Protesters march outside the site of the Tops shooting site on Jefferson Avenue to call for action to prevent gun violence during "A March for…

Thousands – including a Buffalo contingent – gather for gun safety rally in D.C.
Local News
topical

Thousands – including a Buffalo contingent – gather for gun safety rally in D.C.

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

"As long as these gun laws don't change, that is not justice," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn, executive servant leader at VOICE Buffalo, told the crowd. "As long as we don't do something to address the anti-blackness and the white supremacy in our communities, we don't have justice. So we are here to demand justice and we are here to demand it right now."

Hundreds fill Jefferson Avenue for 'March for Our Lives'
Local News
topical

Hundreds fill Jefferson Avenue for 'March for Our Lives'

  • Ben Tsujimoto Angelea Preston Haajrah Gilani Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

One of the organizers said the march has four goals: to honor the victims of the massacre; press lawmakers to ban assault weapons; institute universal background checks for gun buyers; and repeal a federal law that shields gun manufacturers from lawsuits.

Those who lost loved ones in Tops shooting aim to turn agony into action
Govt. & Politics News
topical

Those who lost loved ones in Tops shooting aim to turn agony into action

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Those who lost loved ones in the massacre say they will be omnipresent activists for as long as it takes to reform the nation's gun laws and confine racism to history's dustbin.

Buffalo 5/14 fund to seek input on rules for distributing donations
Business Local

Buffalo 5/14 fund to seek input on rules for distributing donations

  • Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, established by Tops Markets and the National Compassion Fund, had received $2.86 million in donations from 12,400 contributors as of Friday afternoon. Donations continue to be collected.

A new build for Tops on East Side would have taken ‘years’
Local News
topical

A new build for Tops on East Side would have taken ‘years’

  • Michael J. Petro Leah Clark
  • Updated
  • 0

Renovating the store would allow it to reopen by the end of July, restoring an important food-shopping venue to a neighborhood that has few other options.

Jacobs votes with Democrats as House passes gun control bill
Local News
topical

Jacobs votes with Democrats as House passes gun control bill

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

The bill would raise the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles from 18 to 21, ban high-capacity magazines and strengthen requirements that gun owners store their weapons safely. The measure passed by a 223 to 204 vote, and Jacobs was one of five Republicans who supported it.

Local News
topical

Everhart, Gramaglia testify in favor of gun control, but Republicans resist

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

The words of the witnesses from Buffalo seemed designed to sear the conscience, to break past the partisan divide on race and guns and find a place where all could agree that something should be done when Americans are getting gunned down in grocery stores and classrooms. But that divide remains.

Tops looks to reopen Jefferson Avenue store by end of July
Business Local
topical

Tops looks to reopen Jefferson Avenue store by end of July

  • Michael Petro
  • Updated
  • 0

John Persons, president of Tops, said at a news conference Wednesday for the Taste of Buffalo that the store does not have a firm reopening date.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia: 'Good guy with a gun' won't always stop a shooter
Local News
topical

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia: 'Good guy with a gun' won't always stop a shooter

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Testifying on behalf of the Major City Chiefs Association, Gramaglia said the group favors a ban on the kinds of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used by the shooter in Buffalo.

Local News
alert topical

Zeneta Everhart tells Congress: 'I do not feel protected' from gun violence

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Everhart, whose son was wounded in the May 14 Tops massacre, told a congressional committee that Congress must act on gun control – while the entire nation must act to counter white supremacy.

The gun problem didn't start May 14. Law enforcement has spent years trying to solve it
Crime News

The gun problem didn't start May 14. Law enforcement has spent years trying to solve it

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

With the Tops mass shooting and one the following week in Texas fresh in the public consciousness, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is preparing to testify before Congress about the toll that guns have taken on Buffalo. 

Local News
topical

'You were elected to protect us,' Garnell Whitfield tells Congress, demanding action after Buffalo massacre

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr., who lost his mother Ruth Whitfield in the Tops massacre, came to Capitol Hill Tuesday with a tough message for the U.S. Senate: White supremacy is a scourge that claims lives, and it's the job of lawmakers to do something about it.

Police commissioner heads to DC to testify on gun violence: 'We need to make our streets and communities safer'
Crime News
topical

Police commissioner heads to DC to testify on gun violence: 'We need to make our streets and communities safer'

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

"We need some change," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at Buffalo Niagara International Airport before flying to the nation's capital, where he is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday.

Business Local
topical

'The time to act is now': Gun violence tops agendas in New York following Buffalo massacre

  • Robert J. McCarthy Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

The move from a coalition of business groups that is typically more likely to weigh in on areas such as taxes and regulations came the same day Gov. Kathy Hochul surrounded herself with state and local government leaders to sign 10 bills that enact sweeping new controls in New York State ranging from age limits on purchase of military-style weapons to banning the purchase of body armor for civilians.

Govt. & Politics News
alert topical

Hochul notes NY 'sense of urgency' while signing new gun control bills

  • Robert J. McCarthy
  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Kathy Hochul surrounded herself with state and local government leaders Monday to sign 10 bills that enact sweeping new controls ranging from age limits on purchase of military-style weapons to banning purchase of body armor for civilians.

Keys to restoring the Jefferson Avenue community extend beyond the neighborhood
Local News

Keys to restoring the Jefferson Avenue community extend beyond the neighborhood

  • Deidre Williams
  • Updated
  • 0

Long-term plans must be developed to tackle root problems of the entire East Side, including substandard housing, health inequities and outdated infrastructure, among other problems, East Side residents say.

Watch now: Now-robust Black Restaurant Week can support grieving Buffalo community
Restaurants

Watch now: Now-robust Black Restaurant Week can support grieving Buffalo community

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • 0

Andrew Galarneau: Grassroots efforts help water seeds of food security on East Side
Local News
topical

Andrew Galarneau: Grassroots efforts help water seeds of food security on East Side

  • Andrew Galarneau
  • Updated
  • 0

The City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State can respond to the mass shooting by spending money to help the community get better access to better food, Andrew Z. Galarneau says.

Now-robust Black Restaurant Week can support grieving Buffalo community
Dining

Now-robust Black Restaurant Week can support grieving Buffalo community

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

"People who lost their lives were servants in this community, they worked in churches, gave out free meals ..." Black Restaurant Week organizer Mark Overall said. "It would be a disservice to them to compound that tragedy by decreasing the awareness of Black and brown restaurants."

'A lot of confusion, a lot of sadness:' The slow steps of moving forward after a devastating shooting
Local News
topical

'A lot of confusion, a lot of sadness:' The slow steps of moving forward after a devastating shooting

  • Tim O'Shei Jerry Zremski Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Hearts break, but spirits rebound. Over time, communities shattered by the trauma of a mass shooting don’t necessarily heal, but slowly, they move forward, forever changed.

How the Buffalo 5/14 fund will decide how to pay out donations to Tops victims' families and survivors
Local News
topical

How the Buffalo 5/14 fund will decide how to pay out donations to Tops victims' families and survivors

  • Matt Glynn
  • Updated
  • 0

"People want to help," said Jeffrey Dion, the National Compassion Fund's executive director. "And we want to give them the opportunity to help while it's on their minds."

Rep. Chris Jacobs withdraws from re-election bid amid gun control outcry
Govt. & Politics News
topical

Rep. Chris Jacobs withdraws from re-election bid amid gun control outcry

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said Friday that he was withdrawing as the GOP and Conservative candidate for Congress in the newly redrawn 23rd District, acknowledging that his newfound views on gun control place him at odds with the parties that endorsed him.

Tops shooting survivor intends to sue accused gunman's parents, seeks court order
Crime News
topical

Tops shooting survivor intends to sue accused gunman's parents, seeks court order

  • Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

Documents filed ask a judge to order Payton Gendron's parents to appear in court for pretrial depositions and also to preserve numerous records regarding their son's behavior, his mental health evaluations and his purchases of weapons and other items used in the attack.

Buffalo police commissioner, mother of shooting victim to testify at House hearing
Local News
topical

Buffalo police commissioner, mother of shooting victim to testify at House hearing

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Joseph Gramaglia and Zeneta Everhart will join witnesses from Uvalde, Texas, at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the panel's chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced Friday.

Timeline: Racial crimes against Black people in the Buffalo region
Local News

Timeline: Racial crimes against Black people in the Buffalo region

  • Charlie Specht Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

Here is a look at some racial crimes stretching back decades in Western New York.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy
Crime News
topical

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

  • Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

NY raises age to buy AR-15s to 21, limits sales of body armor, requires microstamping
Crime News
topical

NY raises age to buy AR-15s to 21, limits sales of body armor, requires microstamping

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Legislation passed and expected to be signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul by the end of this week will raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York to 21 and require a firearms license to do so.

Govt. & Politics News
alert topical

Citing Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, Biden pleads for gun safety legislation

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

"I want to be very clear: This is not about taking away anyone's guns," President Biden said, adding: "This isn't about taking anyone's rights. It's about protecting children. It's about protecting families. It's about protecting whole communities. It's about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church and not being shot and killed."

Accused Tops gunman in court for arraignment on new charges, including domestic terrorism
Crime News
topical

Accused Tops gunman in court for arraignment on new charges, including domestic terrorism

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

This is believed to be the first time an individual in New York State has been charged with the domestic terrorism crime created in a 2020 state law enacted after an anti-Semitic attack in Rockland County.

911 call taker fired after hearing determines she mishandled call during Tops shooting
Local News

911 call taker fired after hearing determines she mishandled call during Tops shooting

  • Sandra Tan
  • Updated
  • 0

The county administration terminated Sheila E. Ayers after her disciplinary hearing held Thursday.

Accused shooter's log says he fired AR-15 with his 'buddy Matt' before Buffalo mass killing
Crime News
topical

Accused shooter's log says he fired AR-15 with his 'buddy Matt' before Buffalo mass killing

  • Matthew Spina
  • Updated
  • 0

There is no sign Payton Gendron told his friend Matt Casado he planned to slaughter Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, or was out to kill anyone. Nor is there any sign in Gendron's log that Casado questioned him about his need for new weapons and ammunition, or that Casado expressed concern when considering Gendron's suicidal ideation.

Tops shooter faces indictment including domestic terrorism, hate crimes
Crime News
topical

Tops shooter faces indictment including domestic terrorism, hate crimes

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

Gendron is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon before County Judge Susan Eagan to be arraigned on the charges.

Schumer asks USDA to help grow food access on East Side
Latest Headlines

Schumer asks USDA to help grow food access on East Side

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Amid concerns about access to fresh, healthy food on Buffalo's East Side in the wake of the Tops Markets shooting, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help.

'FUBU of produce': African Heritage Food Co-op needs resources to fill food void in Fruit Belt
Local News
topical

'FUBU of produce': African Heritage Food Co-op needs resources to fill food void in Fruit Belt

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

"We have a building, we have the drive, we have the architect, we have the environmental studies, we have the renderings," African Heritage Food Co-op founder Alex Wright told media in front of the Carlton Street building in which he plans to open. "The only thing we don't have is the funding. Help us do something that's in the community, for the community." 

Brown, other mayors call for national focus on curbing gun violence
Local News
topical

Brown, other mayors call for national focus on curbing gun violence

  • Deidre Williams
  • Updated
  • 0

Eight mayors from across New York State called for national help Tuesday to stem gun violence afflicting their local communities.

Racist attack highlights sparse supermarket options in Buffalo's largely Black neighborhoods
Local News
topical

Racist attack highlights sparse supermarket options in Buffalo's largely Black neighborhoods

  • Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

"To tell the full story, we need to understand what is absent here, but also what's been accumulating elsewhere," said Samina Raja, director of UB's Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab.

Q&A: Hate-fueled mass shootings didn't start in Buffalo. It's doubtful they end here
Local News
topical

Q&A: Hate-fueled mass shootings didn't start in Buffalo. It's doubtful they end here

  • Scott Scanlon
  • Updated
  • 0

Those who track the hate behind the carnage see no end at this point – and fear that some of the twisted logic and conspiracy theories used to justify the shootings have gone more mainstream.

'No place in this country': Jacobs, Tenney reject 'great replacement' theory
Local News
topical

'No place in this country': Jacobs, Tenney reject 'great replacement' theory

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

When asked about the longtime fringe theory that there's a conspiracy to replace whites as the majority race in America, the two Republican House members who want to represent WNY in Congress next year said they knew little about it until recently and want nothing to do with it.

Erie County Legislature wants more permanent change after temporary assistance leaves East Side community
Local News

Erie County Legislature wants more permanent change after temporary assistance leaves East Side community

  • Sandra Tan
  • Updated
  • 0

In the wake of the May 14 mass killing at Tops, Erie County legislators want more accountability and more permanent mental health resources to remain when the current community spotlight and assistance fades away.

A racist gunman came for Buffalo, but 'racism is not new here'
Local News
topical

A racist gunman came for Buffalo, but 'racism is not new here'

  • Stephen T. Watson Charlie Specht
  • Updated
  • 0

As Buffalo seeks to heal from this month's hate-fueled attack, advocates say, the city must reckon with its own legacy of racism.

After Tops shooting, a renewed discussion on race in Buffalo: 'People want to talk about it'
Local News
topical

After Tops shooting, a renewed discussion on race in Buffalo: 'People want to talk about it'

  • Charlie Specht Stephen T. Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

Leaders in the Black community say there may be a chance to turn the tragedy into a turning point on race in Buffalo. 

World Central Kitchen brings hot meals, love to Buffalo’s grieving East Side food desert
Local News

World Central Kitchen brings hot meals, love to Buffalo’s grieving East Side food desert

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.

Student letters to the president: 'Please help our community in Buffalo by not letting white people kill black people'
Education
topical

Student letters to the president: 'Please help our community in Buffalo by not letting white people kill black people'

  • Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

Fifth-grade students at Frank A. Sedita Community School wrote letters to President Biden following the racially motivated shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.

Schumer: Maybe this will be the moment for gun safety legislation
Local News

Schumer: Maybe this will be the moment for gun safety legislation

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Asked what kind of deal he would like to see, Schumer said he wants a measure mandating more comprehensive background checks for gun buyers.

During Buffalo visit, Vice President Kamala Harris touts assault weapons ban
Local News
topical

During Buffalo visit, Vice President Kamala Harris touts assault weapons ban

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

"An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society," Harris told reporters. 

'Ruth did not die in vain': Shooting victim's memorial urges change, shares memories
Local News
topical

'Ruth did not die in vain': Shooting victim's memorial urges change, shares memories

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

"We're not going quietly into the night," Garnell Whitfield Jr. said to a packed Mt. Olive Baptist Church Saturday. "My mother deserves more than that." The service for Ruth Whitfield was the final funeral of the 10 victims of the May 14 massacre.

Watch now: Rev. Al Sharpton in Buffalo
Local News

Watch now: Rev. Al Sharpton in Buffalo

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

Rev. Al Sharpton is joined in Buffalo by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor Byron Brown, attorney Ben Crump and Assembly Majority Leader Cr…

What Vice President Kamala Harris said at Buffalo massacre victim's funeral
Crime News
topical

What Vice President Kamala Harris said at Buffalo massacre victim's funeral

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

Here is what Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield in Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Watch Now: Zaneta Everhart talks about meeting with Vice President Harris in Buffalo
Local News

Watch Now: Zaneta Everhart talks about meeting with Vice President Harris in Buffalo

  • Mark Mulville
  • Updated
  • 0

Zaneta Everhart talks about meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris as the last victim of the Tops massacre on May 14 is laid to rest on Sat…

Sean Kirst: On Memorial Day, a tolling bell and 10 names read as a promise from Buffalo
Local News
topical

Sean Kirst: On Memorial Day, a tolling bell and 10 names read as a promise from Buffalo

  • Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

Amid collective shock from mass murder by an accused white supremacist on Jefferson Avenue – the aching question is where does an entire grieving community, facing such loss, go from here?

Crime News
topical

VP Kamala Harris says 'enough is enough' as Buffalo buries last of 10 Tops massacre victims

  • Maki Becker Ben Tsujimoto Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Harris and her husband were among several officials who attended the funeral of Ruth Whitfield at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo. 

Photos: Celebration of Life for Geraldine Chapman Talley
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Celebration of Life for Geraldine Chapman Talley

  • Derek Gee
  • Updated
  • 0

Geraldine Chapman Talley is remembered by her friends, family and some prominent national civil rights leaders at her celebration of life serv…

Photos: Andre Mackniel's funeral at Antioch Baptist Church in Buffalo
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Andre Mackniel's funeral at Antioch Baptist Church in Buffalo

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

Andre Mackniel Sr. was laid to rest at Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo, Friday, May 27, 2022.  Mackniel was one of 10 peo…

Andre Mackniel recalled as someone who 'loved his family'
Local News
topical

Andre Mackniel recalled as someone who 'loved his family'

  • Mark Sommer
  • Updated
  • 0

Mackniel, 53, of Auburn, the father of four daughters and one son, was shot while shopping for a birthday cake for 3-year-old son Andre Jr.

At Geraldine Chapman Talley's funeral, speakers remember her caring nature, call for Buffalo to 'stand united against hate'
Local News
topical

At Geraldine Chapman Talley's funeral, speakers remember her caring nature, call for Buffalo to 'stand united against hate'

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

The service Friday was, first and foremost, a celebration of Geraldine Chapman Talley's life, but also a call to action by speakers to stand united against hate.

Margus Morrison, a 'jokester' who loved to smile, celebrated at service
Local News
topical

Margus Morrison, a 'jokester' who loved to smile, celebrated at service

  • Deidre Williams
  • Updated
  • 0

Margus Morrison, one of 10 victims of the racist mass shooting at Tops, was remembered at his funeral as a good father and a prankster who smiled easily and was full of life.

Rod Watson: Will ‘thoughts and prayers’ for Buffalo bring change or business as usual?
Local News
topical

Rod Watson: Will ‘thoughts and prayers’ for Buffalo bring change or business as usual?

  • Rod Watson
  • Updated
  • 0

" 'Thoughts and prayers' are great, as are donations. But once those dry up, once the national media turn to the Texas school massacre or the next big story, what will be left in terms of incorporating Buffalo’s Black neighborhoods into the larger community to permanently change attitudes here?" writes Rod Watson.

Keep perspective in hard times: 'I still think there's more good in the world'
Local News

Keep perspective in hard times: 'I still think there's more good in the world'

  • Scott Scanlon
  • Updated
  • 0

"It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed with what’s happening in the world right now. Keep in mind that our nervous system can’t always differentiate between a crisis we are hearing about and one that we are experiencing personally. That is because human beings are empathetic by nature," mental health counselor Brian Costello says.

As Tops shooting trauma lingers, questions about when – and where – the store will reopen
Business Local
topical

As Tops shooting trauma lingers, questions about when – and where – the store will reopen

  • Michael Petro
  • Updated
  • 0

Some believe it would be impossible to reopen a store in the same location without once again traumatizing employees and customers. But others say renovating would be the quickest and least expensive way to return a much-needed supermarket to the neighborhood.

Buffalo, Texas shootings prompt second 'March for Our Lives'
Latest Headlines
topical

Buffalo, Texas shootings prompt second 'March for Our Lives'

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation's capital, at two sites in Buffalo and in cities across the nation on June 11 to call for action on gun safety in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities investigating if retired federal agent knew of Buffalo mass shooting plans in advance
Crime News
topical

Authorities investigating if retired federal agent knew of Buffalo mass shooting plans in advance

  • Lou Michel Dan Herbeck
  • Updated
  • 0

Officials are investigating whether a retired federal agent had about 30 minutes advance notice of a white supremacist's plans to murder Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

Senate GOP blocks domestic terror bill Dems pushed in response to Buffalo shooting
Local News
topical

Senate GOP blocks domestic terror bill Dems pushed in response to Buffalo shooting

  • Jerry Zremski
  • Updated
  • 0

Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a domestic terrorism bill that Democrats pushed in reaction to the Tops Markets massacre in Buffalo, refusing to begin debate on the measure as well as several likely amendments focused on gun control.

Complaint about mishandled 911 call prompts firing of dispatcher
Local News
topical

Complaint about mishandled 911 call prompts firing of dispatcher

  • Sandra Tan
  • Updated
  • 0

When a guest at a party called 911 due to another guest suffering a heart-related medical emergency, "the caller experienced a hostile male dispatcher, who according to the caller, accused her of not being cooperative because she was unable to give the precise location of the incident, according to a letter from Erie County Legislators April Baskin and Howard Johnson.

'Stay connected,' Buffalo mental health counselor advises those shaken by mass shooting
Local News
topical

'Stay connected,' Buffalo mental health counselor advises those shaken by mass shooting

  • Scott Scanlon
  • Updated
  • 0

“Once you start counseling and change some things, you see a glimpse of hope,” White said last week. “Then things change so drastically by one negative event. People are worried. 'What do we do now? What do we think now?' ”

Photos: A hero's farewell for Aaron Salter Jr.
Multimedia
topical

Photos: A hero's farewell for Aaron Salter Jr.

  • Derek Gee
  • Updated
  • 0

Hundreds of people bid farewell to retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter Jr. during a memorial service at The Chapel at Crosspoint on We…

Sean Kirst: How do you carry on Aaron Salter's legacy? Through life
Local News
topical

Sean Kirst: How do you carry on Aaron Salter's legacy? Through life

  • Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

Three friends of Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre on May 14, are at the center of a scholarship at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where Salter graduated almost 40 years ago. The annual award will go to a student “mechanically inclined and interested in improving upon existing technology in such a way that would make life easier and better for future generations,” someone whose work ethic and civic passion echo Salter’s. 

A farewell to a former Buffalo Police officer who gave all: 'Aaron bravely fought evil that day'
Crime News
topical

A farewell to a former Buffalo Police officer who gave all: 'Aaron bravely fought evil that day'

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

At a funeral service at The Chapel in Getzville attended by hundreds, Salter was awarded the Buffalo Police Department's Medal of Honor, the highest honor that can be bestowed on an officer – "for his sheer bravery in taking on the face of evil in order to save lives," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told mourners. "Aaron saved lives."

Tops security guard hailed as a hero: 'Aaron died saving lives'
Local News
topical

Tops security guard hailed as a hero: 'Aaron died saving lives'

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

The last heroic moments of Aaron Wallace Salter Jr.'s life saved others. The rampage at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 that left 10 dead could have been even worse had the Black security guard not tried to stop the racially motivated killer, officials say.

Watch now: DA argues against defense motion for gag order

Watch now: DA argues against defense motion for gag order

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn urges a judge to reject a motion from Payton Gendron's defense attorneys to bar further public commen…

Attorneys for accused Tops killer seek court order to silence DA about case
Crime News

Attorneys for accused Tops killer seek court order to silence DA about case

  • Aaron Besecker
  • Updated
  • 0

Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing 10 people at Tops Markets earlier this month want a judge to order Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to stop making public statements about the case.

'Pearl is indeed a pearl': Family, community remember shooting victim Pearl Young's service and joy
Local News
topical

'Pearl is indeed a pearl': Family, community remember shooting victim Pearl Young's service and joy

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

The joy of worship, strength of faith and love for others were hallmarks of Pearl Young's life, which was honored in a three-hour memorial service Wednesday.

Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley, 62, a devoted mother, sister and excellent baker
Local News
topical

Geraldine "Gerri" Chapman Talley, 62, a devoted mother, sister and excellent baker

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Talley was one of the 10 people killed May 14 in a racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. She was 62 years old.

Schools increase security after mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo
Education
topical

Schools increase security after mass shootings in Texas, Buffalo

  • Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

While schools are dealing with sadness and anger, they also are trying to calm the fears of parents, students and staff, and a community still dealing with the tragedy at home.

Alan Pergament: TV reporters whose hearts remain in Buffalo return to assist on mass shooting story
Television
topical

Alan Pergament: TV reporters whose hearts remain in Buffalo return to assist on mass shooting story

  • Alan Pergament
  • Updated
  • 0

They may have left Buffalo, but many former local TV reporters also left a piece of their hearts here, Pergament says.

'We're all going to miss her': Shooting victim Celestine Chaney mourned by 300 at funeral
Local News

'We're all going to miss her': Shooting victim Celestine Chaney mourned by 300 at funeral

  • Mark Sommer
  • Updated
  • 0

Chaney, one of the 10 people who died May 14 in the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, was described by her son, Wayne Jones Jr., as a "beautiful mother."

Photos: The funeral of Celestine Chaney
Multimedia
topical

Photos: The funeral of Celestine Chaney

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

More than 300 mourners gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Celestine Chaney, one of 10 people killed by …

State cancels Regents history exam in wake of Buffalo mass shooting
Education
topical

State cancels Regents history exam in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

  • Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

The state Education Department had its experts review all of the June 2022 Regents exams for content that could compound student trauma, Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced in a letter Tuesday.

For those who escaped Tops alive, trauma and a question: What now?
Crime News
topical

For those who escaped Tops alive, trauma and a question: What now?

  • Maki Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

They are dealing with not only the trauma of what they experienced but the harsh realities of everyday life.

The Editorial Board: An outpouring of support after tragedy shows the heart that beats in Buffalo
Editorial

The Editorial Board: An outpouring of support after tragedy shows the heart that beats in Buffalo

  • News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.

The Editorial Board: The helpers who have stepped up in the aftermath of Buffalo shooting
Editorial

The Editorial Board: The helpers who have stepped up in the aftermath of Buffalo shooting

  • News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s a list of some of the organizations and individuals that are helping community members in the aftermath of the shootings. This list will be expanded as additional information is available.

How you can help after Buffalo mass shooting
Editorial
topical

How you can help after Buffalo mass shooting

  • News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are accepting donations and/or volunteers. 

'You could hear the upset in their voices' as students grapple with mass shooting
Education
topical

'You could hear the upset in their voices' as students grapple with mass shooting

  • Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

Normal lesson plans were thrown out, and the past week was spent dealing with students' feelings and trying to heal children from pre-K to 12th grade. Teachers will take time to listen to students this week, too.

Cuomo challenges politicians on gun control in Buffalo appearance
Local News
topical

Cuomo challenges politicians on gun control in Buffalo appearance

  • Robert J. McCarthy
  • Updated
  • 0

In his first visit to Buffalo since leaving office last August, Andrew M. Cuomo revived a host of themes familiar to his more than 10 years as governor during a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church aimed at consoling a grieving community.

Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope
Local News
topical

Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope

  • Sean Kirst
  • Updated
  • 0

“Too often you can walk around with a hard shell when inside you feel like you’re disintegrating,” said Tommy McClam, who with Daniel Robertson coordinates Breaking Barriers – a program for young men of color.

One week after Tops mass shooting, Buffalo pauses to honor the victims
Local News
topical

One week after Tops mass shooting, Buffalo pauses to honor the victims

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

Several hundred people gathered Saturday outside Tops on Jefferson Avenue to observe 123 seconds of silence to reflect on the lives lost in the racist massacre a week prior.

Photos: Jefferson Avenue, a place of grief, unity and healing
Multimedia

Photos: Jefferson Avenue, a place of grief, unity and healing

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

The area around Tops on Jefferson Avenue continues to be a place of unity and healing for a neighborhood and a city devastated by the mass sho…

Photos: Funeral for Roberta Drury
Multimedia

Photos: Funeral for Roberta Drury

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta Drury, wh…

Canisius College honors security guard killed in Tops mass shooting
Education
topical

Canisius College honors security guard killed in Tops mass shooting

  • Barbara O'Brien
  • Updated
  • 0

The son of the security guard killed in the May 14 Tops shooting accepted a diploma posthumously awarded to his father at Saturday's commencement at Canisius College.

'She truly loved and embraced everybody': Family, friends remember Roberta Drury
Local News
topical

'She truly loved and embraced everybody': Family, friends remember Roberta Drury

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta, who was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting May 14 when a white supremacist from the Southern Tier attacked the Tops supermarket at Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where she, and many others, were just doing their grocery shopping on a beautiful spring day.

Watch now: 123 seconds of silence in front of Tops, exactly one week later
Multimedia

Watch now: 123 seconds of silence in front of Tops, exactly one week later

  • Robert Kirkham
  • Updated
  • 0

From 2:28:57 to 2:31 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of Buffalonians observed a period of silence to remember the victims of the racially motivated ma…

Tops survivor pulled people into cooler to hide during shooting: 'This has changed me'
Local News
topical

Tops survivor pulled people into cooler to hide during shooting: 'This has changed me'

  • Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

Carlton Steverson hid in a cooler in the store and herded a few other people in with him, all of whom survived. In the week since, he has learned the value of that store and his own value as well.

 
 

Police barricades are gone from Jefferson Avenue Tops, but grief, sadness and memorials remain
Local News
topical

Police barricades are gone from Jefferson Avenue Tops, but grief, sadness and memorials remain

  • Harold McNeil Janet Gramza
  • Updated
  • 0

"It's so hurtful to see something like this, to know that this could have been any one of us on any day of the week in this community, in this grocery store," Janae Baker said of the effects of the crime that authorities called "pure evil" committed by a white supremacist.

ECMC staffers were prepared to save lives Saturday. In most cases, they didn't get the chance
Local News
topical

ECMC staffers were prepared to save lives Saturday. In most cases, they didn't get the chance

  • Jon Harris
  • Updated
  • 0

Within 15 minutes last Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Department at Erie County Medical Center received the three victims wounded in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Horrified, but prepared to help, a team of providers still weren't sure how many victims would be arriving. Until the first ambulance pulled in.

The mass shooting in Buffalo was more than a crime. It was another volley in a public health crisis
Local News
topical

The mass shooting in Buffalo was more than a crime. It was another volley in a public health crisis

  • Scott Scanlon
  • Updated
  • 0

“We have a crisis in racism, a crisis in gun violence, but also a crisis in the lack of services, including a lack of access to mental health care,” said Dr. Joseph Sellers, who grew up in Buffalo and is president of the Medical Society of the State of New York. 

Cat decapitation should have prompted risk exam of Tops gunman, says animal abuse expert
Crime News

Cat decapitation should have prompted risk exam of Tops gunman, says animal abuse expert

  • Jay Tokasz
  • Updated
  • 0

Several studies have suggested a strong link between animal abuse and mass violence against people.

The Editorial Board: New York’s red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better
Editorial

The Editorial Board: New York’s red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better

  • News Editorial Board
  • Updated
  • 0

The red flag law now has more public attention and more enforcement teeth.

Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College
Education
topical

Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College

  • Ben Tsujimoto
  • Updated
  • 0

Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said. The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.

'My parents know something’s wrong': But accused Tops killer lied to fool them
Crime News
topical

'My parents know something’s wrong': But accused Tops killer lied to fool them

  • Caitlin Dewey
  • Updated
  • 0

For a period of months, the 18-year-old wrote, he repeatedly lied, hid and dissembled to keep secret his plan to conduct mass murder.

Watch now: Actor Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo by wearing Sabres jersey on 'Late Show'
Local News

Watch now: Actor Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo by wearing Sabres jersey on 'Late Show'

  • Updated
  • 0

“Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo,” Myers said.

Assemblyman Patrick Burke fires three top staffers in exchange over his response to Tops shooting
Local News
topical

Assemblyman Patrick Burke fires three top staffers in exchange over his response to Tops shooting

  • Lou Michel
  • Updated
  • 0

The Orchard Park Democrat said he fired them for “gross insubordination” following a heated exchange Tuesday in his West Seneca district office during which he said they accused him of being a “political coward.”

Photos: Bills and Sabres alumni hand out food in Buffalo
Multimedia
topical

Photos: Bills and Sabres alumni hand out food in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Buffalo Bills star Bruce Smith joined fellow Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, along with other Bills and Sabres alumni and …

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side
Multimedia

Watch now: Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni pass out food on East Side

  • Sharon Cantillon
  • Updated
  • 0

Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni, along with owners Kim and Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Rick Jeanneret spent the d…