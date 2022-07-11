'We must continue to fight': Garnell Whitfield joins Biden to mark passage of gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON – White House ceremonies marking the passage of new laws usually rank as celebrations, but not on Monday, not just weeks after Garnell Whitfield Jr.'s mother and nine others were gunned down for racist reasons in Buffalo, not after 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were slaughtered for no reason in Uvalde, Texas, not after a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., ended not with fireworks but with gunshots that claimed seven lives.
Instead, Monday's South Lawn ceremony marking the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act came shrouded with the realization that the law, which President Biden signed June 25, will do only so much to keep America's communities safer.
Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Ten people were gunned down at a Buffalo supermarket May 14 in a horrifying mass shooting that officials were quick to label as "pure evil" and racially motivated.
The shooting stunned a community basking in a warm May afternoon, with shoppers filling the Tops in a predominantly Black neighborhood at 1275 Jefferson Ave.
Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. All 10 of the victims who were killed were Black, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. The suspect is white. The killings are being investigated as a racist hate crime.
The accused gunman, Payton S. Gendron, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The shooting is the worst in Buffalo history.
Fragrance Harris Stanfield is telling their story to stand up for the survivors and to make sure people remember that the attack wasn't random.
SNUG and other nonprofit groups will spend money on a variety of needs that are part of a larger effort to address gun violence in Buffalo.
A federal grand jury now has 30 days to return an indictment against Payton Gendron of Conklin.
AG Merrick Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but that decision will come later
Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, already indicted by an Erie County court, is now facing 26 federal charges, including 10 counts hate crime resulting in death for each of the 10 people killed – a crime that could be eligible for the death penalty.
One month after the Tops shooting, a memorial ceremony was held Tuesday at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street. The event was marked with 13 seconds of silence for the dead and wounded.
East Side residents gathered Tuesday near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, the site of a deadly mass shooting May 14, to honor the victim…
'Not just business as usual': After hate crime, promises revived to create market, invest in neighborhoods
A hate crime put a spotlight on Buffalo's economically distressed neighborhoods and one of the city's more persistent problems: too few grocery options in some of its poorest areas. But in its wake, it also is leading to renewed momentum for an initiative that seeks do something about both.
Leslie Thomas says she will never forget where her mother, Mary Adams, was at 2:30 p.m. May 14. More importantly, she will never forget where her mother was not one month ago today: She was not at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
A fund for victims of the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket plans to close to donations on Sept. 20 and start distributing the money in late October, under a proposal released by its organizers.
The Senate appears to be moving toward a gun safety compromise that would bolster background checks and funding for mental health programs as well as school security, and both Garnell Whitfield Jr. and Zeneta Everhart said Monday that they are pretty happy about that.
For the people who live near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and relied on it, life is far from back to normal. As the spotlight fades in the wake of the May 14 massacre, they hope the resolve for change does not.
Gov. Kathy Hochul will work with the State Legislature to amend a law she just signed that restricts the purchase of soft body armor by citizens to make sure it prevents them from buying the type of hard body armor plates that a gunman wore while killing 10 people in a Buffalo supermarket, her staff said Sunday.
Mayor Byron Brown said in the next few days, he and Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce plans for a large memorial that would pay tribute to the Buffalo 10 – Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine "Kat" Massey, Margus Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.
A decision to seek the death penalty would need consent from a cadre of top Justice Department officials and a U.S. attorney general cool to capital punishment in general.
"I'm so angry," WNY Peace Center Executive Director Deidra EmEl said, speaking through tears. "We should be angry every day, angry every day that our children and our brothers are dying in the street. Because it's happening – we just don't see it."
Protesters march outside the site of the Tops shooting site on Jefferson Avenue to call for action to prevent gun violence during "A March for…
"As long as these gun laws don't change, that is not justice," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn, executive servant leader at VOICE Buffalo, told the crowd. "As long as we don't do something to address the anti-blackness and the white supremacy in our communities, we don't have justice. So we are here to demand justice and we are here to demand it right now."
One of the organizers said the march has four goals: to honor the victims of the massacre; press lawmakers to ban assault weapons; institute universal background checks for gun buyers; and repeal a federal law that shields gun manufacturers from lawsuits.
Those who lost loved ones in the massacre say they will be omnipresent activists for as long as it takes to reform the nation's gun laws and confine racism to history's dustbin.
The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, established by Tops Markets and the National Compassion Fund, had received $2.86 million in donations from 12,400 contributors as of Friday afternoon. Donations continue to be collected.
Renovating the store would allow it to reopen by the end of July, restoring an important food-shopping venue to a neighborhood that has few other options.
The bill would raise the minimum age for purchasing assault rifles from 18 to 21, ban high-capacity magazines and strengthen requirements that gun owners store their weapons safely. The measure passed by a 223 to 204 vote, and Jacobs was one of five Republicans who supported it.
The words of the witnesses from Buffalo seemed designed to sear the conscience, to break past the partisan divide on race and guns and find a place where all could agree that something should be done when Americans are getting gunned down in grocery stores and classrooms. But that divide remains.
John Persons, president of Tops, said at a news conference Wednesday for the Taste of Buffalo that the store does not have a firm reopening date.
Testifying on behalf of the Major City Chiefs Association, Gramaglia said the group favors a ban on the kinds of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used by the shooter in Buffalo.
Everhart, whose son was wounded in the May 14 Tops massacre, told a congressional committee that Congress must act on gun control – while the entire nation must act to counter white supremacy.
With the Tops mass shooting and one the following week in Texas fresh in the public consciousness, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia is preparing to testify before Congress about the toll that guns have taken on Buffalo.
'You were elected to protect us,' Garnell Whitfield tells Congress, demanding action after Buffalo massacre
Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield Jr., who lost his mother Ruth Whitfield in the Tops massacre, came to Capitol Hill Tuesday with a tough message for the U.S. Senate: White supremacy is a scourge that claims lives, and it's the job of lawmakers to do something about it.
Police commissioner heads to DC to testify on gun violence: 'We need to make our streets and communities safer'
"We need some change," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at Buffalo Niagara International Airport before flying to the nation's capital, where he is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday.
The move from a coalition of business groups that is typically more likely to weigh in on areas such as taxes and regulations came the same day Gov. Kathy Hochul surrounded herself with state and local government leaders to sign 10 bills that enact sweeping new controls in New York State ranging from age limits on purchase of military-style weapons to banning the purchase of body armor for civilians.
Gov. Kathy Hochul surrounded herself with state and local government leaders Monday to sign 10 bills that enact sweeping new controls ranging from age limits on purchase of military-style weapons to banning purchase of body armor for civilians.
Long-term plans must be developed to tackle root problems of the entire East Side, including substandard housing, health inequities and outdated infrastructure, among other problems, East Side residents say.
The City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York State can respond to the mass shooting by spending money to help the community get better access to better food, Andrew Z. Galarneau says.
"People who lost their lives were servants in this community, they worked in churches, gave out free meals ..." Black Restaurant Week organizer Mark Overall said. "It would be a disservice to them to compound that tragedy by decreasing the awareness of Black and brown restaurants."
'A lot of confusion, a lot of sadness:' The slow steps of moving forward after a devastating shooting
Hearts break, but spirits rebound. Over time, communities shattered by the trauma of a mass shooting don’t necessarily heal, but slowly, they move forward, forever changed.
How the Buffalo 5/14 fund will decide how to pay out donations to Tops victims' families and survivors
"People want to help," said Jeffrey Dion, the National Compassion Fund's executive director. "And we want to give them the opportunity to help while it's on their minds."
Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said Friday that he was withdrawing as the GOP and Conservative candidate for Congress in the newly redrawn 23rd District, acknowledging that his newfound views on gun control place him at odds with the parties that endorsed him.
Documents filed ask a judge to order Payton Gendron's parents to appear in court for pretrial depositions and also to preserve numerous records regarding their son's behavior, his mental health evaluations and his purchases of weapons and other items used in the attack.
Joseph Gramaglia and Zeneta Everhart will join witnesses from Uvalde, Texas, at a hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the panel's chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced Friday.
Here is a look at some racial crimes stretching back decades in Western New York.
“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”
Legislation passed and expected to be signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul by the end of this week will raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York to 21 and require a firearms license to do so.
"I want to be very clear: This is not about taking away anyone's guns," President Biden said, adding: "This isn't about taking anyone's rights. It's about protecting children. It's about protecting families. It's about protecting whole communities. It's about protecting our freedom to go to school, to a grocery store, to a church and not being shot and killed."
This is believed to be the first time an individual in New York State has been charged with the domestic terrorism crime created in a 2020 state law enacted after an anti-Semitic attack in Rockland County.
The county administration terminated Sheila E. Ayers after her disciplinary hearing held Thursday.
There is no sign Payton Gendron told his friend Matt Casado he planned to slaughter Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, or was out to kill anyone. Nor is there any sign in Gendron's log that Casado questioned him about his need for new weapons and ammunition, or that Casado expressed concern when considering Gendron's suicidal ideation.
Gendron is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon before County Judge Susan Eagan to be arraigned on the charges.
Amid concerns about access to fresh, healthy food on Buffalo's East Side in the wake of the Tops Markets shooting, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help.
"We have a building, we have the drive, we have the architect, we have the environmental studies, we have the renderings," African Heritage Food Co-op founder Alex Wright told media in front of the Carlton Street building in which he plans to open. "The only thing we don't have is the funding. Help us do something that's in the community, for the community."
Eight mayors from across New York State called for national help Tuesday to stem gun violence afflicting their local communities.
"To tell the full story, we need to understand what is absent here, but also what's been accumulating elsewhere," said Samina Raja, director of UB's Food Systems Planning and Healthy Communities Lab.
Those who track the hate behind the carnage see no end at this point – and fear that some of the twisted logic and conspiracy theories used to justify the shootings have gone more mainstream.
When asked about the longtime fringe theory that there's a conspiracy to replace whites as the majority race in America, the two Republican House members who want to represent WNY in Congress next year said they knew little about it until recently and want nothing to do with it.
Erie County Legislature wants more permanent change after temporary assistance leaves East Side community
In the wake of the May 14 mass killing at Tops, Erie County legislators want more accountability and more permanent mental health resources to remain when the current community spotlight and assistance fades away.
As Buffalo seeks to heal from this month's hate-fueled attack, advocates say, the city must reckon with its own legacy of racism.
Leaders in the Black community say there may be a chance to turn the tragedy into a turning point on race in Buffalo.
The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.
Student letters to the president: 'Please help our community in Buffalo by not letting white people kill black people'
Fifth-grade students at Frank A. Sedita Community School wrote letters to President Biden following the racially motivated shooting that killed 10 Black people and injured three others at the Jefferson Avenue Tops.
Asked what kind of deal he would like to see, Schumer said he wants a measure mandating more comprehensive background checks for gun buyers.
"An assault weapon is a weapon of war, with no place, no place in a civil society," Harris told reporters.
"We're not going quietly into the night," Garnell Whitfield Jr. said to a packed Mt. Olive Baptist Church Saturday. "My mother deserves more than that." The service for Ruth Whitfield was the final funeral of the 10 victims of the May 14 massacre.
Rev. Al Sharpton is joined in Buffalo by New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mayor Byron Brown, attorney Ben Crump and Assembly Majority Leader Cr…
Here is what Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday at the funeral of Ruth Whitfield in Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.
Zaneta Everhart talks about meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris as the last victim of the Tops massacre on May 14 is laid to rest on Sat…
Amid collective shock from mass murder by an accused white supremacist on Jefferson Avenue – the aching question is where does an entire grieving community, facing such loss, go from here?
Harris and her husband were among several officials who attended the funeral of Ruth Whitfield at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.
Geraldine Chapman Talley is remembered by her friends, family and some prominent national civil rights leaders at her celebration of life serv…
Andre Mackniel Sr. was laid to rest at Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo, Friday, May 27, 2022. Mackniel was one of 10 peo…
Mackniel, 53, of Auburn, the father of four daughters and one son, was shot while shopping for a birthday cake for 3-year-old son Andre Jr.
At Geraldine Chapman Talley's funeral, speakers remember her caring nature, call for Buffalo to 'stand united against hate'
The service Friday was, first and foremost, a celebration of Geraldine Chapman Talley's life, but also a call to action by speakers to stand united against hate.
Margus Morrison, one of 10 victims of the racist mass shooting at Tops, was remembered at his funeral as a good father and a prankster who smiled easily and was full of life.
" 'Thoughts and prayers' are great, as are donations. But once those dry up, once the national media turn to the Texas school massacre or the next big story, what will be left in terms of incorporating Buffalo’s Black neighborhoods into the larger community to permanently change attitudes here?" writes Rod Watson.
"It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed with what’s happening in the world right now. Keep in mind that our nervous system can’t always differentiate between a crisis we are hearing about and one that we are experiencing personally. That is because human beings are empathetic by nature," mental health counselor Brian Costello says.
Some believe it would be impossible to reopen a store in the same location without once again traumatizing employeesand customers. But others say renovating would be the quickest and least expensive way to return a much-needed supermarket to the neighborhood.
Thousands of people are expected to gather in the nation's capital, at two sites in Buffalo and in cities across the nation on June 11 to call for action on gun safety in the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.
Officials are investigating whether a retired federal agent had about 30 minutes advance notice of a white supremacist's plans to murder Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.
Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a domestic terrorism bill that Democrats pushed in reaction to the Tops Markets massacre in Buffalo, refusing to begin debate on the measure as well as several likely amendments focused on gun control.
When a guest at a party called 911 due to another guest suffering a heart-related medical emergency, "the caller experienced a hostile male dispatcher, who according to the caller, accused her of not being cooperative because she was unable to give the precise location of the incident, according to a letter from Erie County Legislators April Baskin and Howard Johnson.
“Once you start counseling and change some things, you see a glimpse of hope,” White said last week. “Then things change so drastically by one negative event. People are worried. 'What do we do now? What do we think now?' ”
Hundreds of people bid farewell to retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter Jr. during a memorial service at The Chapel at Crosspoint on We…
Three friends of Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed in the Tops Markets massacre on May 14, are at the center of a scholarship at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, where Salter graduated almost 40 years ago. The annual award will go to a student “mechanically inclined and interested in improving upon existing technology in such a way that would make life easier and better for future generations,” someone whose work ethic and civic passion echo Salter’s.
At a funeral service at The Chapel in Getzville attended by hundreds, Salter was awarded the Buffalo Police Department's Medal of Honor, the highest honor that can be bestowed on an officer – "for his sheer bravery in taking on the face of evil in order to save lives," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told mourners. "Aaron saved lives."
The last heroic moments of Aaron Wallace Salter Jr.'s life saved others. The rampage at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 that left 10 dead could have been even worse had the Black security guard not tried to stop the racially motivated killer, officials say.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn urges a judge to reject a motion from Payton Gendron's defense attorneys to bar further public commen…
Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing 10 people at Tops Markets earlier this month want a judge to order Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to stop making public statements about the case.
The joy of worship, strength of faith and love for others were hallmarks of Pearl Young's life, which was honored in a three-hour memorial service Wednesday.
Talley was one of the 10 people killed May 14 in a racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. She was 62 years old.
While schools are dealing with sadness and anger, they also are trying to calm the fears of parents, students and staff, and a community still dealing with the tragedy at home.
They may have left Buffalo, but many former local TV reporters also left a piece of their hearts here, Pergament says.
Chaney, one of the 10 people who died May 14 in the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, was described by her son, Wayne Jones Jr., as a "beautiful mother."
More than 300 mourners gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Celestine Chaney, one of 10 people killed by …
The state Education Department had its experts review all of the June 2022 Regents exams for content that could compound student trauma, Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced in a letter Tuesday.
They are dealing with not only the trauma of what they experienced but the harsh realities of everyday life.
A regionwide effort has gained unstoppable traction. Its mission: to help those most affected by the Tops attack heal and find security, to restore and continue the revitalization of the surrounding neighborhood, and – most important – to change a narrative filled with despair to one of hope and resilience.
Here’s a list of some of the organizations and individuals that are helping community members in the aftermath of the shootings. This list will be expanded as additional information is available.
Here’s a list of some of the organizations that are accepting donations and/or volunteers.
Normal lesson plans were thrown out, and the past week was spent dealing with students' feelings and trying to heal children from pre-K to 12th grade. Teachers will take time to listen to students this week, too.
In his first visit to Buffalo since leaving office last August, Andrew M. Cuomo revived a host of themes familiar to his more than 10 years as governor during a Sunday appearance at True Bethel Baptist Church aimed at consoling a grieving community.
Sean Kirst: In heart of Buffalo, after lethal madness, young 'brotherhood' shares tears, anger and hope
“Too often you can walk around with a hard shell when inside you feel like you’re disintegrating,” said Tommy McClam, who with Daniel Robertson coordinates Breaking Barriers – a program for young men of color.
Several hundred people gathered Saturday outside Tops on Jefferson Avenue to observe 123 seconds of silence to reflect on the lives lost in the racist massacre a week prior.
The area around Tops on Jefferson Avenue continues to be a place of unity and healing for a neighborhood and a city devastated by the mass sho…
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta Drury, wh…
The son of the security guard killed in the May 14 Tops shooting accepted a diploma posthumously awarded to his father at Saturday's commencement at Canisius College.
Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at Assumption Church in Syracuse for a Mass of Christian Burial for 32-year-old Roberta, who was one of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting May 14 when a white supremacist from the Southern Tier attacked the Tops supermarket at Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo where she, and many others, were just doing their grocery shopping on a beautiful spring day.
From 2:28:57 to 2:31 p.m. Saturday, hundreds of Buffalonians observed a period of silence to remember the victims of the racially motivated ma…
Carlton Steverson hid in a cooler in the store and herded a few other people in with him, all of whom survived. In the week since, he has learned the value of that store and his own value as well.
"It's so hurtful to see something like this, to know that this could have been any one of us on any day of the week in this community, in this grocery store," Janae Baker said of the effects of the crime that authorities called "pure evil" committed by a white supremacist.
Within 15 minutes last Saturday afternoon, the Emergency Department at Erie County Medical Center received the three victims wounded in the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Horrified, but prepared to help, a team of providers still weren't sure how many victims would be arriving. Until the first ambulance pulled in.
“We have a crisis in racism, a crisis in gun violence, but also a crisis in the lack of services, including a lack of access to mental health care,” said Dr. Joseph Sellers, who grew up in Buffalo and is president of the Medical Society of the State of New York.
Several studies have suggested a strong link between animal abuse and mass violence against people.
The Editorial Board: New York’s red flag law failed to stop the massacre in Buffalo. We need to do better
The red flag law now has more public attention and more enforcement teeth.
Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College
Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said. The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.
For a period of months, the 18-year-old wrote, he repeatedly lied, hid and dissembled to keep secret his plan to conduct mass murder.
“Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo,” Myers said.
The Orchard Park Democrat said he fired them for “gross insubordination” following a heated exchange Tuesday in his West Seneca district office during which he said they accused him of being a “political coward.”
Former Buffalo Bills star Bruce Smith joined fellow Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, along with other Bills and Sabres alumni and …
Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres alumni, along with owners Kim and Terry Pegula, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Rick Jeanneret spent the d…