'We know it's going to be a big crowd': Police prepare for crush of Bills fans

"It's a matter of doing the best you can and control the crowd but still provide them with an opportunity to engage," Gast said. "You don't want to turn a happy crowd into an angry crowd. It's a fine line. You've got to maintain safety and security."

It's obviously been an especially frustrating year for members of the Bills Mafia who couldn't be in Bills Stadium until the playoff games, and even then, at just a fraction of the normal capacity. Combine that with a ban on tailgating outside the stadium and bars and restaurants only recently reopening and under tight restrictions.

Fans are eager to show their support.

Gast said his department has been working since Monday morning on the crowd control plan.

In addition to bringing in extra police officers, they are also working on setting up barricades and bike racks to keep certain areas off limits to fans.