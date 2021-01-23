'We know it's going to be a big crowd': Police prepare for crush of Bills fans

Chief George Gast of the NFTA police would really prefer that you stay home after Sunday's Buffalo Bills game and not go to the airport to greet the team.
"But we know Bills fans are Bills fans," Gast said, "and that's not going to happen."
Regardless of the outcome of the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, lots of Bills fans are expected to turn out early Monday morning to welcome home the team, as they have following other major games.
"We know it's going to be a big crowd. No matter what," Gast said.
So, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police are planning for what Gast called "the inevitable."
The NFTA is heading up a "multi-agency effort" to keep the anticipated crowd from getting out of control. They will get backup from Amherst, Cheektowaga and Depew police departments, along with the Erie County Sheriff's Office and State Police. Emergency medical response crews as well as the airport fire department will be there, too. NFTA police have also been working closely with the Bills' private security to ensure the team's safety.
The main goal is to keep people from getting hurt.
"It's a matter of doing the best you can and control the crowd but still provide them with an opportunity to engage," Gast said. "You don't want to turn a happy crowd into an angry crowd. It's a fine line. You've got to maintain safety and security."
It's obviously been an especially frustrating year for members of the Bills Mafia who couldn't be in Bills Stadium until the playoff games, and even then, at just a fraction of the normal capacity. Combine that with a ban on tailgating outside the stadium and bars and restaurants only recently reopening and under tight restrictions.
Fans are eager to show their support.
Gast said his department has been working since Monday morning on the crowd control plan.
In addition to bringing in extra police officers, they are also working on setting up barricades and bike racks to keep certain areas off limits to fans.
"You've got to plan for every contingency," he said. "For example, when the Bills came back from Denver we had people climbing up on tractor trailers and climbing on the roofs of some of the buildings to get a better view. We now know that was an issue. So we will try to get the tractor trailers moved to locations where there's no view and there will be officers on the roofs as a deterrent."
There's also the Covid-19 factor.
Support Local Journalism
There's really no way to enforce social distancing in such situations, Gast said.
"We're not the mask police," he said. However, officers will have extra masks with them to hand out to people who want them.
"We're not going to force people to put them on. We're not going to ask them to leave the area," he said.
People should take that into account when thinking about driving out to the airport in the middle of the night.
"Individuals have to have responsibility for their own actions. We will encourage them to do the right thing," he said.
The airport won't be the only place people will be gathering.
Buffalo police are anticipating some revelers at public spots, including in front of Buffalo City Hall, which has been decorated with giant Bills banners that have been a favorite backdrop for selfies, and the Allentown neighborhood, which has been unofficially renamed "Josh Allentown" in honor of the star quarterback.
Also, the “Playoffs on the Patio” viewing event will be back on Chippewa Street. A section of the street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Sunday as crews set up additional dining tables and two large LED video screens outside for patrons to view the game and have dinner at the reservations-only event.
"The city plans on having extra patrols that night in order to respond to any incidents that may arise," said Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo. "We would ask people to abide by the current rules about wearing masks and social distancing and to celebrate safely."
Last Sunday, some fans rushed out into the streets around Niagara Square and Allentown, but "nothing crazy" happened, Rinaldo said.
Public health officials have warned about the potential for the spread of Covid-19 at ancillary events connected to sports.
Last month, State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker talked about the images of the raucous crowd outside the Buffalo airport after the Bills returned from Denver.
"That's how disease spreads," Zucker said in a news conference.
Locally, Erie County health officials have repeatedly issued warnings about small gatherings, like a Bills watch party.
"Our office of epidemiology checks in regularly with our contact tracing team. From their case investigations, they have noted that some people with a recent positive Covid-19 test reported being at a small gathering, including some watching the Buffalo Bills games," said Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane in an emailed statement. "Our interviews do not definitively identify a source of infection; that is not the goal of contact tracing."
Maki Becker