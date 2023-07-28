Stitch Buffalo’s donation closet is packed floor to ceiling with old quilts, used clothes and garbage bags of fabric scraps – all from one day of donations.

“I’ve never seen it this full,” a volunteer remarked earlier this month.

It’s not just the closet – Stitch Buffalo is bursting at the seams.

Stacks of fabric line the kitchen counters. The basement and second floor teem with supplies and textiles. The walls of the main office are lined with instructional books, documents and sewing supplies.

That’s precisely why the West Side staple is moving.

After almost five years in a donated building on Niagara Street, Stitch Buffalo – described on its website as “a textile art center committed to empowering refugee and immigrant women” – will move to 284 Plymouth Ave. on the Lower West Side early next year.

“Nothing’s been done in haste. I’ve felt the impact on our space and the growth of Stitch Buffalo for at least two years now,” founder and Executive Director Dawn Hoeg said. “We have to move out.”

A decade of growth

Stitch started in 2014 as a series of weekly sewing classes for immigrants and refugees in Buffalo’s Dream Center.

Every session was packed. Hoeg eventually realized Stitch Buffalo could become something bigger.

“It just exploded,” she said. “I thought, I can do this. I can create these bridges of opportunity for the women and for community’s sake.”

Stitch became a nonprofit in 2017 and moved into its current building – a two-story, 1,700-square-foot house donated by Rich Products – the following year.

In that time, Stitch seamstresses have garnered regional acclaim for exhibiting their art at the Buffalo History Museum and for crafting Water Buffalo hats for Bills’ fans.

Not having to pay rent on their donated building is “pretty great,” Hoeg said, but Stitch has simply outgrown its current space.

Since moving in, Stitch has provided more and more supplies to more and more immigrants and refugees, who started selling their creations out of Stitch’s showroom. They started offering classes to community members for a small fee. Uninterrupted donations of fabric and supplies led to the creation of Second Stitch, a sustainability program that reuses or sells donations.

“With the growth of each one of those programs, each one needs 1,000 square feet, 1,500 square feet,” Hoeg said.

The lack of space has created a “constant shuffle” of people and supplies, the executive director said. Stitch is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays so that Hoeg and her volunteers have the space they need to sort through donated materials and restock Second Stitch’s secondhand supply store.

“Welcome to the Stitch Buffalo dance,” Hoeg said as she moved a chair to give a volunteer access to the office printer. The new building, nearly three times the size, is nicknamed “The Cube,” she said, and is “perfect.”

Once renovations are complete, the 4,800-square-foot building will be outfitted with more retail space, a community room, a larger sewing workshop and a “wet space” for dyeing and screen printing. Each Stitch Buffalo program will have its own designated space, allowing the center to expand its hours and offerings. The new building is still on the West Side, still in a residential neighborhood and still directly on a bus line.

Hoeg sees nothing but opportunities: Hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays; more community classes at more times; workshops for students, veterans, retirees; and, best of all, the return of Stitch’s 16-foot community table, which Hoeg has missed terribly since moving to Niagara Street.

“There is no place for us to sit, and have a conversation, and really check in with the population that we serve,” she said. “We sacrificed the community table for retail space, that’s essentially what happened there.”

Finding the perfect fit

Despite Hoeg’s excitement for The Cube, it wasn’t an easy sell at first. She was determined to stay on Niagara Street. It’s where Stitch had always been, after all.

Hoeg considered several buildings on the street, but “for one reason or another,” none of them fit the bill, she said.

In the middle of that long and frustrating process, a Stitch board member asked if Hoeg had checked out the old auto body shop at 284 Plymouth Ave.

Hoeg wasn’t having it.

“I was very close-minded at the time,” Hoeg said. “We were settling on a place on Niagara, and I was just going to make it work.”

But once she saw it, Hoeg immediately knew she’d found Stitch’s new home.

“I drove by, and I was like, ‘This is perfect,’” Hoeg said. “It’s sandwiched between businesses, including D’Youville College and a neighborhood, and that’s really compelling to me because I think we can continue to build our community bridges between both communities that are there.”

Stitch now has a 15-year lease at The Cube. All the interior walls were demolished in April. Renovations are expected to start as soon as the City of Buffalo approves their plans, likely in August. Stitch needs just one more thing to seal the deal: capital.

In order to make the move, the organization needs to raise $650,000. As of Tuesday, it has raised just over $638,000.

Hoeg said she hopes closing that gap will help Stitch become a largely self-sufficient organization.

“The community support has been tremendous,” Hoeg said. “This is an organization that will continue to serve Buffalo for a long time because the need is not going to go away; it’s a very real situation. And the opportunity for women that Stitch Buffalo offers is probably the only one in the city like it.”

The future of Stitch Buffalo

Stitch’s relocation is still months away, but it isn’t Hoeg’s endgame.

She said the new building is a “modest upgrade” that will serve the organization well for “five to eight years” until it outgrows that space, too. She already has plans to open another second Stitch location on the West Side.

But no matter how big Stitch Buffalo gets, Hoeg says its mission will remain the same.

“The community is the pulse of the organization, and I’m just guiding it,” Hoeg said while trying to hold back tears. “That’s the beautiful part of it because you can see it. We’ve got all these people coming, and we can help them.”