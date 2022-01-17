Ways to volunteer in Buffalo on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is an official day of service and celebration across Western New York.
In that vein, there are local events designed to allow residents to indulge in the joy of sharing and giving back to the community as a way to honor the slain Baptist minister and civil rights leader on the federal holiday set aside to commemorate his birthday.
Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Friday that his office, joined by the city's Division of Citizen Services and the Buffalo Police Department, will launch a donation drive.
Donation boxes for new coats, gloves, hats, scarves and socks have been placed in the lobby of Buffalo City Hall from now through Feb. 1.
Brown said the winter clothing items will be distributed to the city's partnering organizations. They include the Buffalo City Mission's women and children center – Cornerstone Manor – the Salvation Army Emergency Family Shelter, Homeless Alliance of WNY and the Matt Urban Center.
In addition to the donation boxes at City Hall, boxes are also set up at Buffalo's five police districts: A District, 1847 South Park Ave.; B District, 695 Main St.; C District, 693 E. Ferry St.; D District, 669 Hertel Ave.; and E District, 2767 Bailey Ave.
Monarch of Infinite Possibilities, a faith-based organization centered around environment and arts, had partnered with the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission to host a one-hour cleanup from 9 to 10 a.m. along Michigan Avenue.
The organizations' "MLK Day of Caring" was started in 2021 when the President Biden Inaugural Committee organized thousands of volunteers across the country to complete community service projects in hopes of reaching 1 million volunteer hours in one day. Faustenia L. Morrow of Amherst, who was scheduled to attend the inauguration in Washington, instead canceled her trip and partnered with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to organize a cleanup on the City of Buffalo's East Side.
Morrow hoped to get 10 volunteers to clean up Michigan Avenue, but ended up getting more than 23 volunteers. She had hoped to make the event larger this year, but postponed it because of the snowstorm.
"The safety of our volunteers is of the utmost importance to us," the organizers said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we are postponing our MLK Day of Caring due to the incoming storm that is predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning."
The organizers encouraged everyone to stay home and said a new cleanup day will be scheduled.
In another scheduled event, the Episcopal Dioceses of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania will hold an online prayer vigil from noon until 5 p.m. Monday to mark the King holiday.
The vigil, “Embodied Peacemaking,” will include prayers, music, scripture readings and readings from writings and speeches by King. To register for the free event, visit online at bit.ly/31B5xae.
Dr. Gabrie'l Atchison, organizer of the vigil, addressed why it's being held.
“In 1963, Dr. King specifically addressed the apathy of white Christians and why African Americans could no longer wait for justice,” Atchison said in a statement.
No one wanted to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. virtually, but the annual observances don't stop because of the pandemic.
“Now, many decades later and one year after the death of George Floyd, what steps do we need to take as leaders of the Christian church to become the Beloved Community that Dr. King called us to be?” she added.
The vigil will include guest preachers from New York City; Columbia, Md.; and Laguna Beach, Calif.
The Student Engagement team at the University at Buffalo annually observes the holiday as “a day on, not a day off,” noting on UB's website that it is "the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities."