Ways to volunteer in Buffalo on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Monarch of Infinite Possibilities, a faith-based organization centered around environment and arts, had partnered with the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission to host a one-hour cleanup from 9 to 10 a.m. along Michigan Avenue.

The organizations' "MLK Day of Caring" was started in 2021 when the President Biden Inaugural Committee organized thousands of volunteers across the country to complete community service projects in hopes of reaching 1 million volunteer hours in one day. Faustenia L. Morrow of Amherst, who was scheduled to attend the inauguration in Washington, instead canceled her trip and partnered with the Presidential Inaugural Committee to organize a cleanup on the City of Buffalo's East Side.

Morrow hoped to get 10 volunteers to clean up Michigan Avenue, but ended up getting more than 23 volunteers. She had hoped to make the event larger this year, but postponed it because of the snowstorm.

"The safety of our volunteers is of the utmost importance to us," the organizers said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we are postponing our MLK Day of Caring due to the incoming storm that is predicted to make travel near impossible Monday morning."