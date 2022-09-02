Ways to spot and address signs of childhood trauma

Trauma is a real or perceived threat to life or bodily integrity to oneself or a loved one, causing an overwhelming sense of terror, horror, helplessness and fear.

It can follow acute threats that include car crashes, shootings and natural disasters, or chronic threats like poverty, child abuse, and domestic and community violence. Its risks tend to be greater for those who are marginalized, said Julie Kaplow, executive director of trauma and grief programs and policy at the Hackett Center for Mental Health in Houston.

She encouraged loved ones to look for the following signs that can signal child trauma:

1. Abrupt problems in school performance and with relationships to peers and adults

2. Violent or risk-taking behavior

3. Withdrawing from activities they once enjoyed

“For preschoolers or young children, we also look for things like developmental regressions, if they’re all of a sudden not eating or sleeping well, or if they’re excessively clinging with the caregiver,” Kaplow said. Older children are more likely to withdraw, she told WNY Refresh in response to questions last week during an online forum on childhood trauma presented by the University at Southern California Annenberg/Center for Health Journalism.

The Hackett Center is helping families in Uvalde, Texas, impacted by Robb the Elementary School shooting May 24 in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. Kaplow talked about what adults should look for in children heading back to school after violence like that and the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo.

“Any thoughts or comments about wanting to hurt themselves would be a major red flag,” she said.

Kaplow encouraged adults to treat childhood grief or trauma directly.

“Bearing witness to a child’s pain and being there to hear what they have to say is one of the best things we can do for children,” she said. “What we’ve learned through our research is that the more we can talk about it openly, the more we can directly address it head-on, the less distress the child feels.”

Those who concerned about the mental health of a loved one, especially if there is a risk of suicide, are encouraged to reach out to the new national suicide hotline at 988. For additional support in Western New York, visit mhawny.org or call 716-886-1214.