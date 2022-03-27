Waterkeeper project to reduce floods, protect habitat in Town of Niagara

The shallow creek, which runs from the Tuscarora Indian Nation to the Niagara River, has been shifted before, Jedlicka said. In the 1970s, the stream was redirected to allow for the construction of the mobile home park.

"We’ve been working on this for almost five years," Wallace said.

This time, the creek is to be shifted to the west and an earthen berm is to be built behind Cayuga Village as a means of flood protection.

"We didn't want to return the creek to its original route because it's so close to the homes," Waterkeeper Project Manager Emily Root said.

She expects that the new route and the reshaping of the wetlands will absorb rainwater and snowmelt better than the current creek bed does.

"The creek will be about as deep as it now," Root said.

That's about 2 feet during normal conditions, although Cayuga Creek can rise to as deep as 6 feet during especially wet weather.

"Reconnecting the creek to the flood plain is the overall goal," Jedlicka said.