Water quality concerns continue at Olcott beach

For 12 days since mid-July, Niagara County health officials have deemed Krull Park beach in Olcott unsafe for swimming because of elevated bacteria levels in the water.

The latest warning issued Tuesday for beach on Lake Ontario was the fifth such advisory this summer, which has been "pretty consistent with last year," said Paul R. Dicky, environmental health director for the Department of Health.

Officials don't know exactly what's causing the higher levels of E. coli bacteria at the beach just east of the outlet of Eighteen Mile Creek, Dicky said.

There seem to be "loose correlations with some phenomena" that result in higher bacteria levels, including when the winds tend to be out of the north and cause more wave action in the lake, as well as following a significant rainfall event, he said.

County testing of the water begins each week on Mondays, and if the samples meet quality standards, the beach remains open the rest of the week, Dicky said. If a sample fails to meet the standard, the county will sample again on Wednesday and then again on Friday, if necessary.

So far this year, the beach hasn't been closed on a weekend, he said.

E. coli comes from animal waste, but DNA tests completed in recent years were not conclusive as to what species was the source.

County officials met last week with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation who have spent the last few years assisting beaches on Lake Erie that have had similar problems, including Woodlawn Beach in Hamburg.

Dicky said he hopes the new effort will bring new ideas and new funding toward making improvements in the water quality.

Some years are better than others. Five or six years ago, conditions seemed better than they are now; 10 to 12 years ago, things were worse, he said.

Swimming in water with elevated E. coli levels carries a higher risk of causing gastrointestinal issues, like upset stomach or diarrhea.