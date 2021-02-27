 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Water pressure should improve in Southtowns with Sturgeon Point water break fixed
0 comments

Water pressure should improve in Southtowns with Sturgeon Point water break fixed

Support this work for $1 a month

The Erie County Water Authority announced early Saturday afternoon that it finished repairs to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans that impacted water pressure since Thursday morning in parts of the Southtowns.

"The system has been pressurized, storage tanks are being filled, and service to customers in the affected areas is back to normal," authority officials said.

Road work on Old Lake Shore Road near the plant also was expected to end Saturday.

The break occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but it took time to isolate the break to start repairs, said Leonard Kowalski, Erie County Water Authority executive engineer. The system was designed to assure water flow continues during such a break but some customers have experienced low water pressure, he said.

A water advisory was not needed, though authority staff consulted with Erie County Department of Health as break repairs continued.
 
Persistent freeze/thaw cycles this time of year, combined with the water authority's aging system, may have played a role in causing the water main break, Kowalski said.
 

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News