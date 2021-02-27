Water pressure should improve in Southtowns with Sturgeon Point water break fixed

The Erie County Water Authority announced early Saturday afternoon that it finished repairs to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans that impacted water pressure since Thursday morning in parts of the Southtowns.

"The system has been pressurized, storage tanks are being filled, and service to customers in the affected areas is back to normal," authority officials said.

Road work on Old Lake Shore Road near the plant also was expected to end Saturday.

The break occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but it took time to isolate the break to start repairs, said Leonard Kowalski, Erie County Water Authority executive engineer. The system was designed to assure water flow continues during such a break but some customers have experienced low water pressure, he said.

A water advisory was not needed, though authority staff consulted with Erie County Department of Health as break repairs continued.