 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water main break reported in Niagara Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Niagara Falls Water Main Break

The City of Niagara Falls on Sunday released this image of a break in a 20-inch water main at James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
Support this work for $1 a month

Crews on Sunday afternoon still were working to fix a water main break in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Water Board reported lower water pressure in the DeVeaux area due to the size of the break in the 20-inch water main at James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, a city spokeswoman said at 10:45 a.m. 

It wasn't immediately clear how long it would take to repair the break.

At about 1:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said crews also would return Monday to replace a broken water main valve next to the previously identified water main break.

The Water Board must continue remedial road repair on the northbound lane of Hyde Park Blvd and, on Tuesday, the southbound lane will be reduced to a single lane for the water main valve replacement.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With the 'literacy gap' widening, educators turn to the science of reading

With the 'literacy gap' widening, educators turn to the science of reading

The WNY Education Alliance has formed a collaborative with 11 other groups to increase awareness of the science of reading and help develop partnerships between local schools and educational organizations that support evidence-based reading instruction through teacher training and the implementation of high-quality, content-rich curriculum.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News