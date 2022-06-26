Water main break reported in Niagara Falls

Crews on Sunday afternoon still were working to fix a water main break in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Water Board reported lower water pressure in the DeVeaux area due to the size of the break in the 20-inch water main at James Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard, a city spokeswoman said at 10:45 a.m.

It wasn't immediately clear how long it would take to repair the break.

At about 1:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said crews also would return Monday to replace a broken water main valve next to the previously identified water main break.

The Water Board must continue remedial road repair on the northbound lane of Hyde Park Blvd and, on Tuesday, the southbound lane will be reduced to a single lane for the water main valve replacement.