Water main break interrupts service in the Southtowns
A significant water main break near the Sturgeon Point Water Treatment plant in Evans is interrupting water service to much of the Southtowns.

The Erie County Water Authority said customers in Orchard Park and areas south could be without water in the coming hours. Customers in the areas of West Seneca, Lackawanna and southern Cheektowaga will experience reduced water pressure.

The break occurred about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Crews are on-site, have isolated the break and are starting repairs, according to the water authority.

