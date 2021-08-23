Water main break closes Houghton Park splash pad

The Houghton Park splash pad at 1675 Clinton St. will be closed for several days as a result of a water main break, according to Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Michael J. Finn.

Finn said it is anticipated that the repair work will be completed later this week. The city-owned splash pad nearest to Houghton Park is located at Cazenovia Park, behind the park casino.

Nine other splash pads are open daily, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, to aid Buffalo families in beating the heat and humidity. They are Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park at the foot of Porter Avenue; Allison Park at Reese Street, near Asarese Matters Center; Masten Park on Best Street, near Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion; MLK Jr. Park Basin at Best Street and Fillmore Avenue; Lanigan Park at South Park Avenue; Lincoln Park at the foot of Quincy Street; Schiller Park on Sprenger Street; and Roosevelt Park at the foot of Roosevelt Avenue.