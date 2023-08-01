Summer school was canceled Tuesday at Public School 67, the Discovery School, following a nearby water main break that disrupted the water supply to the school.
The district said students attending the Extended Learning Opportunity Summer School at Discovery should stay home, while staff are to report to Southside Elementary 93.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Mark Sommer
News Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today