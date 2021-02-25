Water main break at Sturgeon Point interrupts service in the Southtowns

Crews from the Erie County Water Authority were working to repair a significant water main break near the Sturgeon Point Water Treatment plant in Evans that interrupted water service to much of the Southtowns earlier in the day Thursday.

The break occurred at about 10:45 a.m., but crews were able to isolate the break to begin making repairs, said Leonard Kowalski, Erie County Water Authority executive engineer.

"A repair like this will typically take around 24 hours to repair," Kowalski said.

However, he added, the system was designed for a situation such as this one.

"We opened up an interconnection and were able to backfeed the system. So, currently, no one is out of water, but we do have customers that will be experiencing lower than normal water pressure," Kowalski said at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

He added that the water authority would continue discussions with the Erie County Department of Health, but did not anticipate any need for a water advisory.

Kowalski said that the persistent freeze/thaw cycle this time of year, combined with the water authority's aging infrastructure, may have played a role in causing the water main break.