Water main break affecting area near fairgrounds in Hamburg
Water main break affecting area near fairgrounds in Hamburg

A water main break near the Erie County Fairgrounds is affecting service to residents in that area, the Erie County Water Authority reported.

According to an alert issued about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the break occurred between South Park Avenue and Clark Street, south of the fairgrounds.

The alert said that the water authority has sent a crew to the area and repair work has begun.

