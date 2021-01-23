Water main break affecting area near fairgrounds in Hamburg

A water main break near the Erie County Fairgrounds is affecting service to residents in that area, the Erie County Water Authority reported.
According to an alert issued about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the break occurred between South Park Avenue and Clark Street, south of the fairgrounds.
The alert said that the water authority has sent a crew to the area and repair work has begun.
