Water customers advised to conserve after multiple water main breaks in Fredonia
Water customers in the Village of Fredonia are being advised to conserve water until further notice as a result of multiple water main breaks, Fire Chief Ryan Walker said Thursday.

"The large water main break is near the intersection of Route 20 and Route 60, so East Main Road and Route 60, just before the roundabout," Walker said in a brief phone interview Thursday.

"I don't know if the colder temperatures have had an effect on it," he added.

Walker said crews from the village's Department of Public Works are on the scene and anticipate resolving the issue before Friday.

