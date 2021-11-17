Watch out: Potential for lake-effect snow Thanksgiving week

You probably should keep an eye on the weather next week, especially if you're traveling or expecting visitors for Thanksgiving.
There's potential for some lake-effect snow as early as Monday.
"There are some signs that there could be some snowfall accumulation next week," said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, on Wednesday in a phone interview.
How much?
It's too early to say right now, Kenyon said.
But here's why forecasters are concerned.
A strong cold front is expected early next week, with temperatures plunging Monday night into the upper 20s. At the same time, a potential nor'easter is brewing off the East Coast. While that storm won't affect Western New York, Kenyon said it will pull moisture into our area.
Also, Lake Erie is still pretty warm with temperatures still in the 50s.
Those ingredients could make for lake-enhanced snow.
Meteorologists will have a much better idea of what to expect next week as it gets closer.
But in the meantime, Kenyon urged the public to pay attention to forecasts. Even if the Buffalo area doesn't get snow, the nor'easter could disrupt travel in other parts of the country.
"They should be watching the weather forecast," she said.
The wintry weather could hit as soon as Monday and continue through midweek. Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 25.
The forecast shouldn't come as a shock to Western New Yorkers.
"It's late November. It's the time," Kenyon said. "It's not rare to get lake snows across the area this time of year."
Kenyon pointed out that Wednesday is the seventh anniversary of the massive snowstorm that dumped feet of snow on a large swath of Western New York and came to be known as the "Wall of Snow."
Starting on the night of Nov. 17, 2014, a lake-effect system dropped historic amounts of snow, at times falling at a rate of 2 feet per hour, burying South Buffalo and the Southtowns for days. Thirteen people died in that storm and thousands of people lost power. Schools were closed as many people were stuck in their homes.
Another November snowstorm residents might remember is the one that hit Nov. 20, 2000. The fast-hitting, intense snow squall struck during the day on the Monday before Thanksgiving while many people were at work. More than 2 feet of snow fell between noon and 9 p.m. that day. As people tried to get home, thousands got stuck on highways, turning highways into parking lots. Hundreds of people are believed to have spent the night in their cars while others abandoned their vehicles on the snow-covered road. It earned the name "Gridlock Monday."
In the meantime, a weaker cold front is expected to bring a couple of inches of snow to Thursday into Friday, mainly in the higher terrains of the Southtowns and ski country. The Buffalo area may see showers switch over to a little snow overnight Thursday too but temperatures are expected to rise to the 40s during the day Friday.