Watch Now: Local hiker rescued by helicopter on state's second-highest mountain

A hiker from the Town of Boston suffered a serious upper leg injury during a climb Saturday up Algonquin Peak – the second-highest mountain in the state – and had to be rescued by helicopter.

The 53-year-old man was rescued by state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers who used a State Police helicopter to reach the injured hiker and were lowered by rope to assist him short of the summit of the 5,114-foot mountain.

He was hoisted up to the helicopter in a basket stretcher and transported to a local hospital in a rescue that was filmed by another hiker, Heather Barkley.

The injured hiker was not named by the DEC, but he was identified in Facebook posts by his wife as Tom Flynn.

Flynn suffered a displaced fracture of his femur, or upper thigh bone, and later underwent surgery, Flynn's wife, Lisa, said in the Facebook post to an Adirondack hiking group.

"Thank you to everyone who stopped their hikes and stayed with him, to the rescue people and to all of our friends and family for the support," Lisa Flynn wrote. "He has a long road ahead of him but is expected to make a full recovery"