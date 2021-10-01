Watch now: Kriner Cash, Buffalo school board member shout at each other in tense meeting

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash and a school board member lashed out at each other during a recent school board meeting when she pressed him for details on which schools had hired parent liaisons.

Cash dodged the question. Administrators were working on it, he said.

The district had known since June that the parent liaisons needed to be hired, board member Sharon Belton-Cottman told him, and she wanted City Hall to push principals to get it done.

“You have something to say every time about what’s messed up,” Cash told her. “That’s kind of how you do things. Okay, I get that. And when you do that, you get attention for it. And then here we go. It’s always one thing, and then one thing, and then one thing, and then one thing.”

During a loud and tense few minutes toward the end of the four-and-a-half hour remote meeting on Sept. 22, the two repeatedly spoke over one another. More than once, Belton-Cottman told him to “just do your job.”

“You’ve been here 12 years,” Cash told her. “In 12 years, what have you done?”

“What have I done?” she said. “What have you done? Darren Brown is gone now. Let’s see you earn your money.”

Buffalo school board member seen giving the 'middle finger' during virtual meeting In a video clip obtained by The Buffalo News, Central District Board Member Paulette Woods is seen making the obscene gesture to the screen.