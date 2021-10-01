Watch now: Kriner Cash, Buffalo school board member shout at each other in tense meeting

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash and a school board member lashed out at each other during a recent school board meeting when she pressed him for details on which schools had hired parent liaisons.
Cash dodged the question. Administrators were working on it, he said.
The district had known since June that the parent liaisons needed to be hired, board member Sharon Belton-Cottman told him, and she wanted City Hall to push principals to get it done.
“You have something to say every time about what’s messed up,” Cash told her. “That’s kind of how you do things. Okay, I get that. And when you do that, you get attention for it. And then here we go. It’s always one thing, and then one thing, and then one thing, and then one thing.”
During a loud and tense few minutes toward the end of the four-and-a-half hour remote meeting on Sept. 22, the two repeatedly spoke over one another. More than once, Belton-Cottman told him to “just do your job.”
“You’ve been here 12 years,” Cash told her. “In 12 years, what have you done?”
“What have I done?” she said. “What have you done? Darren Brown is gone now. Let’s see you earn your money.”
In a video clip obtained by The Buffalo News, Central District Board Member Paulette Woods is seen making the obscene gesture to the screen.
For most of Cash’s six years as superintendent in Buffalo, Darren Brown-Hall served as his chief of staff, handling the day-to-day operations of the district. Brown-Hall left the district in June to become superintendent of the Williamsville School District.
A short video clip of the confrontation between Cash and Belton-Cottman had drawn nearly 2,000 views on YouTube by Friday afternoon.
In an interview Friday, Cash downplayed the exchange as “a conversation that happens in the course of board meetings."
“It was a two-way conversation,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
What upset him, he said, was that Belton-Cottman accused the administration of being “laidback and lackadaisical” about hiring the parent liaisons.
It started out damp, and there were a few delays, but by Wednesday, students throughout Western New York had walked through the doors for their first day of school.
“I heard a few references to my staff that I thought were disparaging that did not reflect all the relentless work that had happened leading up to this school year,” Cash said.
Belton-Cottman, a former president of the school board, said she and the superintendent have had numerous disagreements over the years.
“But it did not get personal until that meeting,” she said. “He went personal at me instead of keeping it professional.”
Every year, the district hires one parent to work in each of the schools to help address parent concerns. The job posting for this year indicates they are paid minimum wage and work up to 30 hours a week.
“We cannot run this school district without parent involvement,” she said. “We cannot get these children to where they need to be unless the parents and the community are involved.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul's announcement Sunday that the state will take more aggressive steps to address the pervasive school bus driver shortage couldn't come soon enough for local districts.
The district is working on hiring them, Cash said, but other staffing issues have taken priority.
Cash’s exchange with Belton-Cottman raised concerns among the Urban Think Tank, a group of clergy and community leaders. Michael Badger, the group’s president, sent a letter this week to School Board members, urging them to hold Cash accountable for “his unconscionable behavior” and calling on the superintendent to publicly apologize.
“The behavior was offensive, sophomoric, juvenile and disgraceful,” Badger wrote in his letter to the board.
The Urban Think Tank’s concerns regarding the superintendent run much deeper than his exchange with Belton-Cottman.
“It’s just a reflection of his cavalier attitude about this school district,” Badger said. “Whenever he is asked a question about our children, it’s as if, ‘Well, you know, I run the district and it’s none of your business,’ basically.”
Cash said he sees no need to apologize, and has no regard for the Urban Think Tank’s opinions.
“I have no respect for them. I don’t acknowledge them,” he said. “As far as I can tell, they’re just a few loud people who don’t have a rudimentary understanding of education in general. They’re not at all qualified to speak to my leadership.”