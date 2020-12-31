Watch now: Cheektowaga officer rescues runaway dog clinging to log in creek

A Cheektowaga police officer climbed down a steep embankment and waded through waist-deep water in Ellicott Creek Wednesday afternoon to rescue a shivering dog.
"I gotcha, I gotcha," Patrolman James Rutkowski can be heard saying on body camera footage of the rescue, as he approached the howling boxer.
Police were alerted to the situation at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday.
Cheryl Pietromicca of Grand Island was bringing the dog – named Gracie – to see a cardiologist at the Emergency Vet Clinic on Genesee Street.
Pietromicca's family is fostering Gracie with plans to adopt her.
"She lived her whole life in a puppy mill until almost three weeks ago," Pietromicca said. "She's scared of everything."
Gracie is known to be skittish and won't walk on a leash, so two vet techs were standing by as Pietromicca pulled up at the vet. But the second she opened her hatchback, Gracie took off running.
"I don't know the area. I followed her but I lost her," she said.
Lorissa Warden, who works at Lancaster Animal Hospital, had just gotten off work and was driving by when she saw Pietromicca frantically looking for her dog.
"She drove down the road and noticed her in the water," Pietromicca said.
The women couldn't get to the creek. "It's very industrial and it has very steep banks," Pietromicca said. Warden called police.
By the time officers arrived, they could no longer see Gracie but they could hear her howling.
Officers began searching the area.
Rutkowski made his way through some woods and soon spotted the dog clinging to a log in the water.
Support Local Journalism
Body cam footage showed how he climbed down the snowy embankment and made his way over to the terrified dog in the creek.
"Come on, buddy," he said to try to calm Gracie down. "Hi, bubbas. Hi."
Gracie, sitting partly in the water and partly on a submerged log, turned toward the officer looking terrified.
"He's right here," Rutkowski said. "He's perched up on a log right now. You don't have a dog leash, do you?" he called out to Patrolman Troy Blackchief.
"How deep?" Blackchief asked.
Rutkowski laughed. "Up to my waist ... I slipped off."
He said it appeared the water in the area was about 4 feet deep.
"He's holding on for dear life," Rutkowski said.
Rutkowski grabbed Gracie by the harness and noted that there was a leash attached to the harness.
He then carried the dog over to Blackchief.
"Want to give him to me?" Blackchief asked as Rutkowski hands him over by the harness.
"Can you pull me over like that?" Rutkowski joked.
Gracie was taken to the vet clinic where she was treated for hypothermia, Pietromicca said.
"She's fine now," Pietromicca told The Buffalo News Thursday.
"Thank god the police somehow found her and pulled her out," she said. "I'm eternally grateful to Larissa and the officers. I don't even have words for the gratitude I feel ... It's quite a story."
Maki Becker