Watch now: Cheektowaga officer rescues runaway dog clinging to log in creek

The women couldn't get to the creek. "It's very industrial and it has very steep banks," Pietromicca said. Warden called police.

By the time officers arrived, they could no longer see Gracie but they could hear her howling.

Officers began searching the area.

Rutkowski made his way through some woods and soon spotted the dog clinging to a log in the water.

Body cam footage showed how he climbed down the snowy embankment and made his way over to the terrified dog in the creek.

"Come on, buddy," he said to try to calm Gracie down. "Hi, bubbas. Hi."

Gracie, sitting partly in the water and partly on a submerged log, turned toward the officer looking terrified.

"He's right here," Rutkowski said. "He's perched up on a log right now. You don't have a dog leash, do you?" he called out to Patrolman Troy Blackchief.

"How deep?" Blackchief asked.

Rutkowski laughed. "Up to my waist ... I slipped off."

He said it appeared the water in the area was about 4 feet deep.

"He's holding on for dear life," Rutkowski said.