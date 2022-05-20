Watch now: Actor Mike Myers shows support for Buffalo by wearing Sabres jersey on 'Late Show'

Actor Mike Myers showed his support for Buffalo by wearing a Sabres jersey during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Colbert asked Myers about his "hockey shirt."

Mike Myers showing love to Buffalo by wearing a Sabres jersey on the late show. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/1ck8ix7y2K — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) May 20, 2022

“Just wanted to send some love to the people of Buffalo,” Myers said. “They’re our neighbor to the south – I’m from Toronto, Canada ... I was just thinking how much we love Buffalo and wanted to send our love to you. That’s all.”

Ten people were killed and three wounded in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

Myers was appearing to promote his new Netflix series, “The Pentaverate.”

Colbert then wondered why he would go to Buffalo while growing up in Toronto.

“Buy beer,” Myers said. “It was easier to get. In Canada, we had this thing called the LCBO, or the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, and you literally had to fill out a form.”

Myers then impersonated a bartender looking away, as if not wanting to see an ID, and then serving.