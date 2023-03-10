A funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. today for Jason "Jay" Arno, who died while fighting a fire on Main Street on March 1.
Watch the livestream here from St. Joseph Cathedral.
Several street closures are planned to accommodate the crowds expected as well as the processions.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown talks to reporters at the wake of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.
"Right now, we have not determined the cause or the origin. So the investigation is continuing," Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said.
Firefighters line up along the procession route for the funeral of Jason Arno, the Buffalo Firefighter who died in a four-alarm blaze on Main …
Two ladder trucks set up on Church Street to raise their ladders to display a flag during the funeral procession for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno.
Light snow falls as hundreds of firefighters are filing in under the extended ladders of two Buffalo firetrucks from where a giant American fl…
A drum corps marches down Franklin Street as the funeral procession for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno begins.
An American flag flutters in the wind over Church Street during the funeral procession for Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, who died in a four-…
