Watch 'Beetlejuice' at the Transit Drive-in Thursday and support local artists
Watch 'Beetlejuice' at the Transit Drive-in Thursday and support local artists

CEPA Gallery

The CEPA Gallery occupies several floors of the Market Arcade Building on Main Street. It supports professional and aspiring artists.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo

The CEPA Gallery will present a showing of “Beetlejuice” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Transit Drive-in Theatre to support its Photography Works & FUJIFILM Foundation of Creation Fellowship Program.

The program gives an opportunity for artists in the region, established and aspiring, to explore and plan for successful careers in the arts.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costume. A costume contest and raffle also will be part of the fun.

Tickets cost $5.44 for children, $10.88 for adults and $32.63 for a family of four. Additional donations are welcome. Order tickets here.

Learn more about the gallery and its programs at cepagallery.org.

