On the evening of June 2, Justine Link was cooking dinner in the kitchen of her Cheektowaga home when thieves quietly sneaked up her driveway toward her gold 2021 Kia Sportage.

Using a far-too-simple method popularized on TikTok for stealing Kias and Hyundais , they smashed a rear window, broke open the steering column and effortlessly started her SUV before driving away with it.

She called the police, who told her how common such vehicle thefts are these days.

The next day, she decided she was going to find her Kia. She drove around Buffalo in a rental car, asking people along the way where they had noticed abandoned cars. She ended up near Olympic Avenue and Decker Street where she caught a flash of gold out of the corner of her eye. It was her Kia Sportage.

In the heat of the moment, she couldn’t stop herself from chasing after her Kia. (She realizes now that wasn’t a wise decision.)

The youths inside the car began making sudden turns down side streets. Link said she screamed at them to stop and claimed to have a gun. (She didn’t really.) They pulled into a parking lot at the Langfield Homes and bailed out of her car.

She posted about her experience on her personal Facebook page and saw from the comments that she was far from alone.

Then she had an idea: She decided to start a public Facebook group called WNY Stolen Vehicles that would connect people whose Kias, Hyundais and other cars were stolen.

It quickly grew. Within three weeks, she had 1,200 members and her posts were being widely shared throughout Western New York. She’s now joined by two more administrators to help her manage the page – Paula Andrea, a social worker, and Dee Gates, who like Link is a nurse.

“I never thought it was going to blow up like this,” Link said.

‘The Kia challenge’

The posts to WNY Stolen Vehicles run the gamut.

“HELP! Last night my 2019 Silver KIA Sportage was stolen on Niagara Street between Frost Bakery and Mint Mojito Bar.”

“Black dodge Durango. … left running for the past 5 hours. New 10 day reg on it. Police called. Not reported stolen yet. Left of Altria street in south buffalo.”

“We should not be having to pay for the kill switch and alarm thing.”

The posts have a common thread: Almost all of them involve Kias and Hyundais.

The Buffalo Niagara region, like many cities around the country, has experienced an explosive increase in automobile thefts over the last year fueled by the “Kia challenge” that went viral on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram that showed how easy it is to steal Kias and Hyundais. All it takes is a screwdriver and a USB drive.

Hundreds of cars are stolen every month in Western New York. In Buffalo alone, the police handled reports of 488 stolen vehicles in May, according to Buffalo police data. The previous high was in January with 365. As of June 26, Buffalo police had taken 400 reports of stolen cars.

It’s not limited to the city. Towns and villages are also experiencing a rapid rise in car thefts.

In May, Amherst recorded triple the number of reports of vehicle thefts in the town. There were 27 this May. In May of 2021, they had 10. In May of 2022, there were nine.

Town of Tonawanda police data didn’t show a major uptick in car thefts until May, when they had 20, compared to three in 2021 and six in 2022.

The rise of vehicle thefts in Cheektowaga has surged further in recent months, according to data provided by town police. In May, there were 38 reported vehicle thefts, according to Cheektowaga police. That’s up from nine in May 2022 and four in May 2021.

Before June was over, there had been 35 vehicle thefts, according to the department. That’s an increase from six in June 2022 and five the year prior.

‘Staggering’ rise in thefts

Vehicle thefts are leading to crashes, other crimes and even deaths. In October, four teenage passengers died in a crash involving a stolen Kia. The driver, who was 16, recently pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. Two local police officers have been injured this year after being hit by stolen vehicles, one involving a Kia, the other a Jeep.

In January, Progressive and State Farm both announced that they would refuse to write new policies for certain Kias and Hyundais. Then in May, the automakers settled a $200 million class action suit against the automakers, agreeing to reimburse customers for their repairs and losses and also to install engine immobilizers. Kia has also begun installing a software update that they say makes the vehicles more difficult to steal.

But that doesn’t seem to have made a dent in the continuing thefts.

“The number of these cars being stolen is staggering,” said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. “We go over them on a weekly basis. Far and away, the vast majority that are being stolen are Kias and Hyundais.”

Stolen cars are up 213% compared to last year, Gramaglia said. While violent crime in the city has dropped by 13%, he said property crimes have increased by 39%. “That’s driven mainly by stolen cars,” he said.

But Gramaglia said police are limited in what they can do.

In many cases, the culprits are juveniles who steal one car after another through the night.

“If we make an arrest, we process the arrest. They’re issued an appearance ticket to appear in court,” Gramaglia said. “If they are considered a juvenile their cases are handled at family court and we don’t know what happens in those cases.”

Also, if the car thieves try to drive away, police are prohibited from chasing after them, unless they are also committing a violent felony. “It’s not worth the risk to the public at large or our officers,” Gramaglia said.

Group aids theft victims

As the WNY Stolen Vehicles group drew more members, Link, Andrea and Gates began adding more functions. They have a tip for people on what to do when their vehicles are lost. They post updated lists of the license plate numbers of vehicles towed to the Buffalo impound lot on Dart Street. Gates takes calls from frustrated car owners who are trying to navigate the system. They recently added a Google form for people to fill out when their vehicle is stolen to help the administrators keep track of what’s going on. Andrea weeds out scammers from the comment section and is working on geo-mapping the spots where cars are being stolen and where they are found.

Ultimately, the women want to present everything they gather to local leaders to try to come up with a solution.

“We’re the City of Good Neighbors. We want to live in a community that we look out for each other,” Link said.

They know from their research that those stealing the cars are minors, in their teens and sometimes even younger, and they said they are not advocating locking up children.

“Why are these kids in this situation that this is what they do for fun, right?” Andrea said. “... So what resources do these families need? Do we need to change the laws? Not just putting them in juvie. Can we offer other resources to rehabilitate? That’s where we are. We want to help the community on all sides.”

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould said there are good reasons for treating minors differently and that laws such as “Raise the Age” address those. But he likened new criminal justice reforms to the slow and clunky rollout of the state’s legalization of cannabis. “The system wasn’t in place to handle it,” he said. “... We raised the age but we never figured out what to do with 15- and 16- (year-olds) who are getting into really bad trouble.”

Gould thinks efforts like that of the WNY Stolen Vehicles probably help people find their stolen cars faster, but it’s going to take a communitywide approach to stop the thefts.

“I hope that those who have some power to help us are willing to get involved and help us, “ Gould said. “The police cannot do it alone. We need help from the citizens all the way up to the elected leaders to do a deep dive into the problem.”

News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.