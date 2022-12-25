 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Was your car abandoned in Niagara Falls during the storm? Here's where to call to get it

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Falls officials are towing vehicles left abandoned in the streets during the blizzard.

Anyone who had their vehicle towed should call 716-286-4711 for information about recovering it.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News