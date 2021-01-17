Was a 7-day suspension too light? The case of a deputy, a Bisons player and a license plate

Alford said he told the deputy he didn’t appreciate that he came to his place of work, in uniform and in his work vehicle. He said he saw it as an attempt to intimidate and told The News he feared it could happen again.

Alford reported the matter to Bisons’ management and eventually to Jonathan Dandes, who was the Rich Products director of baseball operations. Dandes is on a first-name basis with Howard, but he told The News he telephoned Mark N. Wipperman, who was then the Erie County undersheriff, Howard’s second in command.

Investigation begins

Soon after the inquiry began, an investigator with the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards learned that Zlotek’s girlfriend – whose name was redacted in records given to The News – had a criminal record. Convicted of robbery, she had done state prison time, the records say. Associating with felons violated another tenet of the sheriff’s “code of conduct” for deputies.

In internal affairs cases reviewed by The News, the sheriff's top officials give credit to accused employees who admit their wrongdoing. The internal records show Zlotek eventually admitted running the plates on the government computer and questioning the player at the ballpark while on duty and in uniform.