Warrior Walk will allow visitors a last look at Fletcher Elementary in City of Tonawanda

Those seeking a last glimpse of the inside of Fletcher Elementary School in the City of Tonawanda before it is partially demolished and reconstructed to house all elementary students in the Tonawanda City School District will have their final chance to do so Tuesday and Wednesday.

In late July, demolition is set to begin in most areas of the school located at 555 Fletcher St.

Prior to that, the Historical Society of the Tonawandas is partnering with the school district to offer a final tour of the building.

The Warrior Walk – which is named after the Tonawanda High School varsity football team – will be open to those who sign up and register online for one of the two tours at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxvvvOr7F3Bvb6_MVHuFI96cDkKuRhfgqRDl9aJbBHYT2Nlw/viewform.

A confirmation email will be sent to every registered participant, according to the organizers.

The tours will be led by members of the Historical Society and will take about 40 minutes.

Not all areas of the building will be accessible because it is being prepared for partial demolition.