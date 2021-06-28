Warrior Walk will allow visitors a last look at Fletcher Elementary in City of Tonawanda

Those seeking a last glimpse of the inside of Fletcher Elementary School in the City of Tonawanda before it is partially demolished and reconstructed to house all elementary students in the Tonawanda City School District will have their final chance to do so Tuesday and Wednesday.
In late July, demolition is set to begin in most areas of the school located at 555 Fletcher St.
Prior to that, the Historical Society of the Tonawandas is partnering with the school district to offer a final tour of the building.
The Warrior Walk – which is named after the Tonawanda High School varsity football team – will be open to those who sign up and register online for one of the two tours at: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScxvvvOr7F3Bvb6_MVHuFI96cDkKuRhfgqRDl9aJbBHYT2Nlw/viewform.
A confirmation email will be sent to every registered participant, according to the organizers.
The tours will be led by members of the Historical Society and will take about 40 minutes.
Not all areas of the building will be accessible because it is being prepared for partial demolition.
Those who take the tour will be required to wear masks in the school building in accordance with current public school requirements and policies established by the state Department of Health and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
Registered participants are advised to meet in the front of the school near the flag pole at their selected tour time.
In October 2019, City of Tonawanda School District voters approved a $53.5 million proposal to consolidate the district’s three elementary schools into one building because of declining enrollment.
The Fletcher School site will be reconstructed and redesigned to house all elementary students from kindergarten through fifth grade beginning in September 2023.