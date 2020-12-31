'Warrior mom' said to be WNY's first mail carrier to die of Covid-19

She was a "warrior mom," who provided the best life possible for Francesca, Fantastic Friends said on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Francesca and her father, Frank."

Like most moms, Kotowski was her child's biggest booster. Her Facebook page features a clip of Francesca competing in a Special Olympics race. In posting a picture of her daughter taken by a professional photographer, mom wrote that "she did excellent work, but I have to say my model is beautiful!''

The National Association of Letter Carriers union said Kotowski was the first member to die of the virus in Branch 3, which represents some 2,000 members in Western New York.

"Jody was a good friend to all letter carriers she met, she was an active carrier in Niagara Square in the Buffalo Branch 3 area, she was a past editor of their local publication," the union said on Facebook as it urged members to wear a mask, wash their hands and socially distance.