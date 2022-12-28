Warmer temperatures coming, only 'minor' flooding expected

This morning, the temperature will rise above freezing for the first time since right before the blizzard began on the morning of Dec. 23.

The temperature just before 9 a.m. was right at the freezing mark – 32 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo is forecasting a gradual warmup through the weekend.

Some light rain showers are expected Thursday and with steadier rain on Friday through Saturday, which will taper off on Sunday.

Some "minor" flooding is possible, said meteorologist Phil Pandolfo. "As far as flooding risk, we're not really anticipating anything major," he said.

Some Buffalo-area creeks may see some flooding, he said. "There's a little bit of ice on the creeks and the slush gets in the creeks," he said, which can lead to ice jams.

Also basement flooding and ponding is possible.

Authorities were asking residents to try to clear sewer drains of snow and debris if possible.

The expected high temperature in Buffalo Wednesday is 41 with an overnight low of 36.

Thursday is expected to reach the mid-40s and the forecast for Friday and Saturday is a high of about 50. Saturday night, New Year's Eve, is expected to be cloudy with an overnight low of 35.