Warmer temperatures bring flood watch in Erie County

Today's high in the 60s also comes with a flood watch for Erie County that goes into effect from 1 p.m. today through Friday morning.

"Ice jams remain in place on the lower reaches of Cazenovia Creek and the Buffalo River in South Buffalo," the National Weather Service said.

Warm temperatures through Thursday will accelerate snowmelt in the headwaters of Cazenovia Creek and the Buffalo River, which could result in higher flows and an increased risk of minor flooding from ice jams.

Rainfall Thursday and Thursday night also will increase runoffs and result in higher flows, the weather service said.

It will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 65.

There is a chance of showers overnight, with a low around 51. Showers are likely after 3 p.m. Thursday, with a high near 64.

