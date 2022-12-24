Wanted: Anyone with a snowmobile who can assist the stranded

The City of Lackawanna put out a request this morning for volunteers with snowmobiles to assist helping people stranded by the blizzard.

"This need is immediate," the city said in a Facebook post.

Those who are able to assist must call the Lackawanna Police Department at 716-822-4900 for further instructions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Erie County also has reached out to the Western New York Snowmobile Association for assistance, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a briefing Saturday.

"Part of the problem was the snowmobilers themselves can't tell where they're going because the conditions are so bad. They may have the ability to traverse some of this snowy terrain but they couldn't tell where they were going either," Poloncarz said. "So it was not a situation necessarily where having a fleet of snowmobiles could have made a big difference."

Poloncarz said daylight conditions are a little better for snowmobilers.

The Hamburg Snowmobile Club is assisting with welfare checks at Hamburg's mobile home parks, Supervisor Randy Hoak said.