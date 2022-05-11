Wanted: A developer to transform the hole in the ground at Canalside

Turning the footprint of where Buffalo Memorial Auditorium once stood into a cluster of residences, shops and restaurants with historic charm has been the aim for years.

Now, seven years after replica canals opened, that goal is getting closer.

State officials Wednesday asked developers to submit proposals to redevelop the nearly 2-acre, fenced-in hole north of the canals. Developers have until Sept. 1 to respond, with the selection of the designated developer expected in early 2023.

"Canalside has become a destination location and catalyst for renewal of Buffalo's historic waterfront, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Redeveloping the North Aud Block will help boost the economy, open new public spaces and make the Buffalo waterfront an even more popular place to live, work and play."

"I think at this point in time, with where Buffalo is at, with where Canalside is at and with where the economy is headed, it's the right time for us to move on this property and get the Aud block completed," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., which oversees Canalside.

The state was preparing to issue the solicitation in 2020, but then the pandemic hit, Ranalli said. The document suggests 200 residential units on the north Aud block, bound by Lower Terrace to the north, Main Street to the east, the canal to the south and Commercial and Pearl streets to the west.

"When we started Canalside, there was a concern about whether the city could absorb new residential down there compared to what it was doing throughout the city, but that has changed dramatically over the last five-plus years," Ranalli said.

"There shouldn't be any issue about building that many residential units and filling those up," he said.

The solicitation allows developers the flexibility to explore a variety of uses while adhering to certain design features.

'Contemporary to some degree'

The North Aud Block was a compact neighborhood in the historic Canal District's heyday, and concept renderings for the future development show three of five buildings on the north side of the canal extending near the water's edge.

The three- to four-story buildings in the renderings are large but appear to be separate buildings with different facades, along with a six-story building close to Main Street.

"Ultimately, while these buildings will be contemporary to some degree, you're really going to feel like you're back in that day by having everything built up close as it was," Ranalli said. "It's important for us to get that sense of place."

The guidance developers will receive came from design options prepared by PPHP, a Netherlands-based architecture firm whose name stands for Pleasant Places, Happy People.

The challenge was to find the right mix of density, building height, parking, public space and adherence to history.

The decision in the end was to keep structures mostly between three to four stories stories tall near the main canal and to pursue a greater massing and taller heights of buildings in the back.

Some 425,000 square feet among several buildings is the amount used in the solicitation to developers.

Two buildings farther north would stand near Seneca One and the Niagara Thruway. Each is projected to be 11 to 15 stories tall, with the one to the east containing a parking ramp with up to 450 spaces. The solicitation suggests the ramp could be built partly underground, with residences and offices above.

The tall buildings would add density, block wind, shield sound and offer scenic views of the waterfront.

Lloyd and Commercial streets from the historic street pattern would extend through the North Aud Block but be closed to non-emergency vehicles.

The new development would be across the canal from the children's museum and Heritage Point. The first of those two buildings, next to the museum, is under construction.

Ground-floor restaurants, shops and offices are expected, and Ranalli said another hotel – there are already two at Canalside – is a possibility.

People attending a public meeting in August 2019 seemed to feel positively about the choices.

"I think the most important thing is building density and making sure there are a lot of built-in residents patronizing storefronts and the restaurants, and having a presence of street life beyond the workers that are here 9 to 5, and tourists who come in," Buffalo resident Dylan Burns said at the time.

Buffalo resident Bob Barnes liked the idea of using height to block the noise from the Thruway.

A piazza is also presented in the design, with open areas bordered by buildings on all sides.

That appealed to Buffalo resident Jim Cielencki at the public meeting.

"I like the piazza in the second option, and all the different ways you can go in and out of it," Cielencki said. "It encourages chance encounters."

Canals opened in 2014

The State of New York owns all the land at Canalside north of Marine Drive. The replica canal, used for ice skating, roller skating and other recreational purposes, opened in December 2014.

But by April 2017, frustration over the lack of progress on the North Aud Block led Rep. Brian Higgins and Sean Ryan, then an Assembly member and now a state senator, to stand at the fenced-in site and demand the waterfront agency move the project along.

"Let's get rid of the hole and the construction site junkyard," Higgins said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo jump-started the North Aud Block project 12 months later, announcing $10 million would be spent on infrastructure to spur private investment.

Covid set the project two years behind, Ranalli said, but now it's full steam ahead.

"It is our state's last piece of property at Canalside, and it's taken us a while to get here," Ranalli said. "I'm just happy to see we are in a position to move this forward and continue to contribute to the city's upward momentum.

"This is a big piece of property and I expect potentially very different proposals," he said.

Higgins praised Hochul for "helping to lead the transformation of Buffalo’s waterfront."

"Where infrastructure investment is made, private sector interest and regional economic opportunity follows," the congressman said. "This project allows us to finally move the North Aud Block from vacant to vibrant.”

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

