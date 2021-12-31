Want to lose weight in the new year? You're not alone. But will you resolve to do so?

A study commissioned by the home workout app Verv reported early this year that the most popular new habit to forge during the pandemic was to start a new exercise routine.
Another released about the same time on behalf of meal kit company FreshlyFit concluded New Year’s resolutions at this time last year focused on micro-goals. The most popular: order less takeout.
A recent related poll underwritten by Nutrisystem reports that weight loss is by far and away the front-runner for 2022 New Year’s resolutions.
OnePoll conducted all three surveys, each involving 2,000 census-balanced Americans. Seven in 10 who responded to the latest poll said pursuing weight loss goals would be their top priority in the new year.
Most blamed the pandemic for reshaping their eating habits and adding more flab to their bodies.
A study conducted by Harvard University last year reported 61% gained more than 2.5 pounds in 2020. Another by Statistica, which covered the full first year of the pandemic, concluded an average gain of 29 pounds, with millennials aged 25 to 42 tilting that figure upward with an average weight gain of 41 pounds.
Of those who answered the Nutrisystem-related survey, 76% of people said they ate more on workdays during the pandemic because of the proximity to their kitchen. Nearly one in three said they visited their fridge more than 10 times a day.
Two-thirds reported that mindless eating – including late-night snacking – contributed to quarantine weight gain while they watched TV, browsed on their cellphone or worked.
How many American adults who packed on pounds will resolve to start losing weight in January – or aim to address whatever they see as their most pressing need for improvement?
“Be somebody who knows what you're eating and knows how much you're eating,” says Carol DeNysschen, professor and chair of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Dietetics at SUNY Buffalo State.
Only 44%, according to the latest survey commissioned by Medifast, a health and wellness company. One in 10 will adhere to their resolution long-term, the company said in a press release last month, and almost half won’t last a month. Nearly half will lose motivation, 30% more will fail to bind their resolution with good planning or proper support, and 35% will set overly ambitious or too many goals.
Medifast said its independent wellness coaches can raise the odds of success.
People can lose weight and keep it off. Good support and planning, specific goals that crowd in a growing number of nutritious foods and regular exercise can tip the scales in your favor, said Sheila Flavin, a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Getzville.
Lean proteins, whole grains and colorful fruits and vegetables make up the healthiest of diets. Don't fear carbohydrates, either, she said, especially those in whole foods. They may cost a bit more than processed foods made with pound-packing fillers, but portion-controlled amounts more than cover the difference.
Flavin recommends the Mediterranean and DASH diets to many of her clients because they focus on sustainable, balanced eating.
“A diet needs to involve lifestyle changes,” Flavin said. “If you can't see yourself doing this every day for the rest of your life, then it's not a lifestyle change and you're on some kind of bad diet.”
Most popular New Year’s resolutions
Doing more exercise (50%), losing weight (48%), saving more money (44%), improving a diet (39%), pursing a career ambition (21%), spending more time with family (18%), taking up a new hobby (14%), something else (14%), spending less time on social media (13%), and giving up smoking (10%). Obviously, respondents got to choose more than one – as if just one resolution isn’t enough.
Source: Statistica
Support Local Journalism
Why bother?
A Fidelity Investments’ study released last month showed people who made resolutions at the start of 2021 are more optimistic about the future than those who didn’t, according to CNBC. How many investors will jump aboard with one of their own now?
Weight gain survey results
Top reasons Americans are eating worse
1. Being too stressed from the pandemic – 44%
2. Having an inconsistent sleep schedule – 43%
3. Not having a set eating schedule – 34%
4. Needing more comfort food – 29%
Mindless eating occurs while doing this
1. Watching TV/movies – 80%
2. When they’re bored – 65%
3. Cooking/baking – 65%
4. Playing a game – 61%
5. Scrolling on the phone – 60%
6. Working – 53%
7. Cleaning – 47%
8. Playing with kids – 43%
Top 5 reasons for unsuccessful weight loss
1. Lack of motivation – 36%
2. Taking care of an elderly parent/loved one – 27%
3. Work schedule – 23%
4. Being stuck inside due to Covid-19 – 23%
5. The stress of current events – 18%
Source: OnePoll-Nutrisystem
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon