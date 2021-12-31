Want to lose weight in the new year? You're not alone. But will you resolve to do so?

+11 Manage portion distortion: Break down your eating and thrive through the holidays “Be somebody who knows what you're eating and knows how much you're eating,” says Carol DeNysschen, professor and chair of the Department of Health, Nutrition and Dietetics at SUNY Buffalo State.

Only 44%, according to the latest survey commissioned by Medifast, a health and wellness company. One in 10 will adhere to their resolution long-term, the company said in a press release last month, and almost half won’t last a month. Nearly half will lose motivation, 30% more will fail to bind their resolution with good planning or proper support, and 35% will set overly ambitious or too many goals.

People can lose weight and keep it off. Good support and planning, specific goals that crowd in a growing number of nutritious foods and regular exercise can tip the scales in your favor, said Sheila Flavin, a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Getzville.

Lean proteins, whole grains and colorful fruits and vegetables make up the healthiest of diets. Don't fear carbohydrates, either, she said, especially those in whole foods. They may cost a bit more than processed foods made with pound-packing fillers, but portion-controlled amounts more than cover the difference.