It took a year after the pandemic started in spring 2020 for Sarah DiVincenzo to get Pilates Art Studio completely back on its feet. Then she had to battle thyroid cancer and an unrelated inflammatory condition that lingered into last year.

DiVincenzo took several steps during that time to bolster her West Side business and her health, which helps explain why she now looks forward.

Way, way forward, by learning to live a longer, healthier life.

She will lead a trip in July to Bodhi Tree Yoga Resort in Nosara, Costa Rica, to immerse herself and fellow travelers in one of the five “Blue Zones” across the globe, where vibrancy and longevity tend to be the rule instead of the exception.

“These are areas where people are living healthy to age 100 at rates up to 10 times greater than we are,” DiVincenzo said. “Middle age mortality is a fraction of what it is in the U.S., and life expectancy is on average 12-plus years longer than here.”

The visit is part of a larger mission to bring the energy of the Blue Zones – Loma Linda, Calif.; the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica; Sardinia, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; and Icaria, Greece – to Buffalo.

Each of the zones is different, DiVincenzo said, but each also helps prove the point that, in the vast majority of cases, lifestyle choices matter far more than genetics.

She shared common denominators in the zones and said she redoubled her efforts to live by them since her health scare.

Movement comes naturally: People in Blue Zones live physically active lifestyles that include walking, gardening and cooking themselves, largely by hand.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

They know their purpose: “They have a reason to wake up each day, to be of service to their friends, family and community,” DiVincenzo said. “There is no retirement age.” Their mission continues, even as it changes.

Close bonds matter most: Multi-generational homes are common. All ages reap benefits and share challenges. Long-term friendships are common. So is the belief in a higher power.

Down-shifting is encouraged: People slow down to meditate, eat and rest.

Healthy eating and drinking is typical: “Plant-based diets focus on fruits, veggies, beans, legumes and whole grains,” DiVincenzo said. Meat is for special occasions. Portion sizes are small. Alcohol is limited to one or two glasses of wine per day, if consumed at all.

DiVincenzo studied with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition during her illnesses. She eliminated dairy, glucose and alcohol. That, along with Pilates and other exercises, breathing exercises and meditation has reduced her stress and brought greater clarity to her daily life.

“It's been a fun journey,” she said. “Giving up alcohol is something I always wanted to do. When you have a drink to relax after work, you get into a habit and don't realize that it's a bad habit. I don't like having to feel like I rely on something like that.”

“To do some breath work meditation, it really only takes a couple of minutes a day,” she added. “Your health, your blood pressure, everything will benefit greatly from that.”

This will be her third time in Nosara, along the Pacific coastline in the Central American country. She started her Pilates training there several years ago.

“You really do feel healthier when you're there,” she said. “It's the food you're eating. It's when you're surrounded by nature, and people who operate on a different timeline. The energy infiltrates your body and you wake up every morning and you go to bed every night with a feeling like you lived a really healthy day.”

Learn more about the trip, which costs about $3,600, Pilates and nutritional consultations at pilatesartstudio.com.