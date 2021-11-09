 Skip to main content
Want to give elected leaders your opinions about a future Bills stadium? Here's how
Want to give elected leaders your opinions about a future Bills stadium? Here's how

Erie County legislators say they want the public to have more input into the Bills stadium lease agreement.

Have strong opinions about the construction, location or financing of a new Bills stadium and want Erie County legislators who have a vote on the agreement to listen?

You'll have your chance to be heard. The County Legislature is holding three public hearings in early December to gather input before it votes on any final deal. 

The Republican-supported minority caucus had pushed for hearings to be held before a Legislature vote. The Democratic majority sought to hold the hearings prior to a tentative deal being reached in hopes of shaping the ongoing negotiations between the Bills, the county and the state.

The hearings will all start at 6 p.m. on the SUNY Erie Community College north, south and city campuses:

• Dec. 6, ECC City Campus, Old Post Office Building auditorium.

• Dec. 7, ECC North Campus, Gleasner Hall auditorium, Amherst.

• Dec. 8, ECC South Campus, Building 5, Room 5102 lecture hall, Orchard Park.

Hearing attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The Erie County Legislature unanimously approved resolutions last month calling for more transparency and allowing for public input. The Buffalo Common Council separately convened a public hearing this week on the stadium, but the Council has no vote on the stadium lease deal. County legislators have no seat at the negotiating table but said they would not be rushed into a final approval of the stadium lease agreement. 

