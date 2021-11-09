Want to give elected leaders your opinions about a future Bills stadium? Here's how

Have strong opinions about the construction, location or financing of a new Bills stadium and want Erie County legislators who have a vote on the agreement to listen?

You'll have your chance to be heard. The County Legislature is holding three public hearings in early December to gather input before it votes on any final deal.

Public will have the chance to be heard on any Bills stadium lease agreement Legislators unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday that would allow for a 30-day public comment period prior to a vote on a stadium lease agreement.

The Republican-supported minority caucus had pushed for hearings to be held before a Legislature vote. The Democratic majority sought to hold the hearings prior to a tentative deal being reached in hopes of shaping the ongoing negotiations between the Bills, the county and the state.

The hearings will all start at 6 p.m. on the SUNY Erie Community College north, south and city campuses:

• Dec. 6, ECC City Campus, Old Post Office Building auditorium.

• Dec. 7, ECC North Campus, Gleasner Hall auditorium, Amherst.

• Dec. 8, ECC South Campus, Building 5, Room 5102 lecture hall, Orchard Park.

Hearing attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing.