Want to get rid of old lead-based batteries? AAA will take them this week

AAA Western and Central New York will accept lead-based batteries for recycling at several sites in the Buffalo area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with Earth Day.

Car, boat and recreational vehicle batteries will be taken, but not lithium batteries. All proceeds received from recycling the batteries will be donated to groups dedicated to improving the environment.

Batteries can be brought to AAA Western New York Fleet Operations, 505 Duke Road, Cheektowaga; Bellreng’s Towing and Automotive, 2131 Eggert Road, Amherst; and Transit Auto and Detail, 2021 Transit Road, Elma. Batteries also will be accepted Friday only at the AAA Amherst Branch, 100 International Drive, Amherst.

