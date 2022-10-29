 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Want to get better at reading out loud? The SPCA has an audience that's all ears

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

If children aged 5 to 16 need to improve their literacy skills by reading out loud to someone, the SPCA Serving Erie County has an audience for them. 

Under the SPCA's Tale for Two program, youngsters get to spend half an hour reading aloud to dogs and cats. The shelter animals enjoy the socialization and are less stressed when they are being spoken to gently, SPCA spokeswoman Gina Lattuca notes, while the readers get to build their confidence and self-esteem.

Reading sessions take place between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the SPCA's main shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

Three options are available – 12 weeks for $55, through the end of school in June for $90 and 12 months for $135. Children can bring their own reading materials or choose something from the SPCA library.

For information and to sign up, call Christine Davis at 716-875-7360, ext. 262, email ChristineD@yourspca.org or visit YourSPCA.org/TaleforTwo22-23.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News