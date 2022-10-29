Want to get better at reading out loud? The SPCA has an audience that's all ears

If children aged 5 to 16 need to improve their literacy skills by reading out loud to someone, the SPCA Serving Erie County has an audience for them.

Under the SPCA's Tale for Two program, youngsters get to spend half an hour reading aloud to dogs and cats. The shelter animals enjoy the socialization and are less stressed when they are being spoken to gently, SPCA spokeswoman Gina Lattuca notes, while the readers get to build their confidence and self-esteem.

Reading sessions take place between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the SPCA's main shelter at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca.

Three options are available – 12 weeks for $55, through the end of school in June for $90 and 12 months for $135. Children can bring their own reading materials or choose something from the SPCA library.

For information and to sign up, call Christine Davis at 716-875-7360, ext. 262, email ChristineD@yourspca.org or visit YourSPCA.org/TaleforTwo22-23.