Want elected officials to hear your voice? League of Women Voters to conduct training

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara will present two free voting rights events online via Zoom this month.

A "Free Citizens Lobbying Workshop" focusing on citizen lobbying advocacy training, conducted by Ramona Gallagher, the league's legislative advocacy chair, will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m Feb. 20.

"Fighting for Our Vote," a roundtable discussion about ensuring voting rights for minorities and people with disabilities, takes place at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. It is co-sponsored by Self-Advocacy of New York State and the NAACP. Moderated by Buffalo City Court Judge Lenora Foote-Beavers, panelists include Jennifer Wilson, deputy director of the League of Women Voters of New York State; B.J. Stasio, president of SANYS; and L. Nathan Hare, former head of the Community Action Organization of Western New York.

The events are free and open to the public. Make reservations by Feb. 17 at LWVBN.org or call 986-4898. Provide an email address to receive login information. Closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation are available.

