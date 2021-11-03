Walton's progressive base overwhelmed by more traditional Democrats in mayoral vote

Analysis: Walton failed to broaden support beyond her primary base Some political pros said the seeds of Walton's disappointing performance were those she sowed on primary night and in the weeks afterwards, when she failed to broaden her base of support beyond the most progressive of progressives.

"There's an overwhelming majority of people in the City of Buffalo who believe you can't rule through a bullhorn," said North Councilmember Joseph Golombek Jr., a Brown supporter who referred to Walton's familiar image while leading last year's protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. "People were angry about George Floyd, but that was an issue that happened elsewhere."

Those protests first propelled Walton into the spotlight, and Buffalo liberals and national figures eventually rallied to her campaign. She gained backing from progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, while groups like the Working Families Party supplied tactical and financial support. Walton never veered from the party's left wing during the general election, and touted her philosophy despite the failure of other socialists to win a major American mayoral contest in more than six decades.

Working Families Director Sochie Nnaemeka late Tuesday attached an optimistic view to Walton's effort.

“No matter the final results, it’s clear that Buffalo is undergoing a major transformation," she said. "India Walton has shown what’s possible when working people come together and challenge the political status quo."

