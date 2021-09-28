Walton's blueprint counts on land trusts – not developers – for affordable housing

For instance, New York State in 2019 awarded $800,000 to the F.B. Community Land Trust, a land trust for the Fruit Belt neighborhood – to create and preserve affordable housing in the neighborhood when Walton was the executive director of the organization.

The affordable housing grant was part of the state's Community Land Trusts Capacity Building Initiative, which acquires and renovates distressed properties and provides training and technical assistance to homeowners.

In addition, other funding came from grassroots fundraising and grants. The Common Council transferred vacant lots to the land trust for development of affordable housing. And the land trust also worked with Habitat for Humanity to build two homes.

“Building up institutions that are not-for-profit … just means that for-profit developers are going to be facing more competition in the market and are going to have to, if they want to develop in Buffalo ... they’re going to have to up their game and not just take and take and take,” Myerson said.

Byron W. Brown, who is seeking re-election to a fifth-term, lost the Democratic line to Walton in the June primary. Now he is running for re-election as a write-in candidate.